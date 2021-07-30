Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans defends herself over 2018 road rage incident

Jenelle Evans infamously pulled a gun in a road rage incident in 2018 and is now defending her actions. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is defending herself for pulling a gun in a road rage incident that was caught on film in 2018.

The former MTV star felt the need to defend her actions when a TikTok user called her out in a recent video.

The TikTok user, who goes by the name @musclesandnursing, shared a video on Wednesday that showed headlines that appeared after Jenelle’s incident in 2018.

Jenelle Evans defends her road rage incident

One headline read, “Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans pulls out a gun with son Jace in the car during road rage incident,” and another read, “Jenelle Evans accuses son Jace of lying about her pulling a gun out on ‘Teen Mom 2.'”

The TikTok user pointed at the first headline and asked, “Wait a minute — is this you? That you?” before pointing to the second headline and saying, “Oh, wait. Is that you accusing your son? Wait a damn minute…”

Jenelle saw the video and commented on it, saying, “Everyone has a past and I am not a felon 😂”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

During the road rage incident, which was filmed and aired on Teen Mom 2, Jenelle was with her eldest child, son Jace. A man began tailgating Jenelle so she followed him home.

When Jenelle and Jace arrived at the stranger’s home, things took a turn when Jenelle tried to turn around and accidentally hit the man’s mailbox.

Jenelle defended herself on TikTok. Pic credit: @musclesandnursing/TikTok

Jenelle’s road rage incident was aired on Teen Mom 2

Words were exchanged and Jenelle apparently felt threatened enough to reach for her gun and sat it on the console in her car. Meanwhile, Jace witnessed the entire event from the passenger’s seat.

At one point, Jace, who was nine years old at the time, told his mom, “If he tries to get out and hurt you, I can grab this Nerf gun and whip ’em,” as he made a motion with his hand, imitating striking someone with a gun.

You can watch the clip here:

Jenelle hasn’t exactly been receiving a lot of love these days. The former MTV star began posting clickbait on social media, much to the chagrin of current Teen Mom 2 cast member Ashley Jones’s mom, Tea.

Jenelle’s trolls have reached extreme levels when it comes to spewing hate her way. Jenelle recently clapped back at trolls who wished for her death.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.