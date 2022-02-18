Jenelle Evans’ mom Barbara recalls what she misses about Teen Mom 2

Barbara Evans joined her daughter Jenelle Evans during a live video and talked about what she misses about Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans recorded a video with her mom Barbara Evans, who revealed what she misses about the show.

Most Teen Mom 2 viewers remember Jenelle and Barbara’s rocky relationship from their time on the show.

When Jenelle became a mom at 17 years old, she still wanted to party and often ignored her responsibility as a mom. Barbara eventually got fed up with Jenelle’s partying ways and filed for custody of Jace.

In June 2010, Jenelle signed over custody of Jace to Barbara, who still has primary physical and legal custody of her grandson. Jenelle recently recounted relinquishing custody of Jace and said she was a “fearful little girl” when she signed the papers.

Although they’ve hit many a rocky patch in their mother-daughter relationship over the years, Jenelle and Barbara look to be back on good terms – at least for now.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans films live video with mom Barbara Evans

Earlier this week, Jenelle filmed a live video on Instagram and her mom Barbara joined her while they interacted with Jenelle’s fans.

“My mom’s never really been live before, so I’m gonna be like the host,” Jenelle told her followers from her newly remodeled She-Shed.

“My mom’s here. She stopped by for a little bit so I figured we’d go live since we haven’t been on here for a while,” Jenelle told her followers. “And if you guys want to, we’re gonna do a little Q&A answering questions, so go submit some questions in the little Q&A section and we’ll be answering them.”

The first fan question aimed at Barbara asked, “What do you miss about being on Teen Mom 2?”

Barbara Evans shares what she misses about Teen Mom 2, Jenelle dishes on their relationship

Barbara answered, “Well, I miss the crew and I miss, you know, the traveling and it was just like a bit part of my life, so I just, you know, I miss it. I miss mainly the people.”

Given their tumultuous past another fan was curious about Jenelle and Barbara’s current relationship. They asked, “Is yours and Barb’s relationship better?”

“Yes,” Jenelle answered with a smile. “It’s gotten better. Um, we were butting heads for a while because, you know, Jace’s behavior wasn’t the best, but now it’s gotten a lot better. So um, yeah, we’re doing a lot better getting along.”

Barbara chimed in, “I’m here!” with a chuckle.

“Yeah, we communicate a lot better about Jace and um, co-parent better, I would say.”

News of Jenelle and Barbara getting along again is a huge change from just a few months ago, when Jenelle said she and her mom were still “butting heads.”

At the time, Jace’s behavior was still concerning, causing a lot of arguments between Jenelle and Barbara on how to discipline the preteen.

Although last year Jenelle said she felt her relationship with Barbara may “never be repaired,” it’s good to see them getting along once again.

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c.