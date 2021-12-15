Jenelle Evans is ‘terrified’ of becoming paralyzed or handicapped after checkup with neurosurgeon

Jenelle Evans told her fans she’s “terrified” that she’ll be “handicapped” one day due to her spinal issue. Pic credit: Jenelle Eason/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is fearful for her future due to a cyst on her spine that has left her “terrified” she may become paralyzed.

Jenelle has made her fans aware that she suffers from a spinal condition called syringomyelia, which is the development of a cyst in the spinal cord called a syrinx.

Syringomyelia can cause headaches, muscle weakness, loss of reflexes, and pain in the neck, back, and arms. In extreme cases, the condition can lead to paralysis.

According to Jenelle, her doctors have brushed her off and told her to wait until she’s paralyzed, then seek treatment in the emergency room.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans updates fans on spinal condition after visit with neurosurgeon

Taking to TikTok to record a video she titled “Checkup with my #neurosurgeon 😭,” Jenelle lip-synced to the audio which said, “Call it medicine, but I don’t need drugs cuz I’m already high enough.”

“When you already have a growing cyst in your spine… and the doctor says “can’t help you. when you become paralyzed go to the ER”,” the text on her video read.

Jenelle’s followers flocked to the comments section to share their similar experiences, give her advice, and ask her questions.

One of Jenelle’s fans wrote, “The scariest news a doctor can tell you, in my opinion. And it’s like I’m just waiting for that day I can’t go outside and play with my children…”

Jenelle Evans is ‘terrified’ for her future

Jenelle replied to the fan and expressed that she’s scared of what her future might hold for her, including losing her ability to drive and possibly having to modify her home if she becomes immobile.

“EXACTLY 😟 or drive my car,” Jenelle replied. “Making everything handicapped in my house. I’m terrified.”

Jenelle also revealed that the cyst on her spine has grown since her last appointment and now has hemangiomata, which are benign tumors comprised of blood vessels.

Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

Another one of Jenelle’s followers commented on her video and told the former reality TV star, “Most doctors probably have to be cautious when treating because of your past addictions, but also, paralysis from a cyst on your spine is rare.”

Jenelle informed the fan, “Well my cyst keeps growing and I have [hemangiomata] on my vertebrae now that weren’t there 6 months ago.”

Teen Mom 2 fans have called out Jenelle over her spinal issues, claiming she was faking her condition.

Jenelle wasn’t having it and took to social media to provide “receipts” in the form of images from an MRI she had done.

Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

When Jenelle was spotted drinking with her husband David Eason after complaining of esophageal issues, Teen Mom 2 viewers called her out once again.

Lately, Jenelle has said she’s lying low on social media to focus on her health and minimize stress, while her former Teen Mom castmates will premiere in the spinoff, Teen Mom: Family Reunion next month.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.