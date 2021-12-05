Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans has been laying low on social media due to stress and her health

Jenelle Evans has been laying low on social media. Pic credit:@JenelleEason/YouTube

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evens has had it rough over the past few months and as a result, she’s been laying low on social media.

It seems every week there’s a new scandal involving the controversial MTV alum and most recently her much-anticipated clothing line got canceled after the company found out about her dark past.

Soon after that, Jenelle’s name was in the news again but this time it was because of her husband David Eason who got arrested after being found with an open alcohol container in his vehicle.

Jenelle and David later shared their side of the story on their YouTube channel but it’s all been a lot for Jenelle.

She recently opened up about the stress that’s been going on in her life, after her TikTok followers noticed that she hadn’t been posting as frequently as before.

Jenelle Evans says health is playing a role in her social media break

The Teen Mom 2 alum updated her followers on TikTok after one of her fans commented on her absence from the social media platform.

Jenelle shared the “sweet’ message from the TikTok user which read “we miss you,” and she went on to share why she’s posting a lot less.

“Honestly I’ve been taking a break from TikTok and I’ve been uploading more to YouTube,” responded Jenelle. However, the mom-of-three also explained that after the latest fiasco with her clothing line being canceled she decided that a social media break was needed.

However, that’s not the only reason Jenelle cited for her absences, her health is playing a role in her decision as well.

“I’ve been taking a break from social media a lot more because I don’t feel good,” explained Jenelle. “I had another MRI of my back done–where my cyst is and my cyst is actually growing from six months ago.”

Jenelle continued, “I’ve been in a lot of back pain, just been resting a lot lately. I have a follow-up appointment with my neurosurgeon next week.”

Jenelle Evans admits to being stressed

The former Teen Mom 2 star continued to dish about her life and why she has been keeping a relatively low profile on social media lately.

She noted that aside from the health issues, other things going on in her personal and professional life have been causing her a bit of stress.

“Yeah sorry I haven’t been as active, just been taking it easy, been resting,” said Jenelle. “I’ve been in a lot of pain, so just trying to take it easy on my body. With how much stress I’ve had in my life with the launch not going through and now I’ve received some crazy news about my back so I’ve been really nervous.”

Before ending her post Jenelle told her followers, “Thanks for thinking about me and I’ll be back soon.”

