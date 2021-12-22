Jenelle Evans bashed: Teen Mom 2 fans question spinal tumors after gas station twerking video with David Eason

Jenelle Evans shared a twerking video for her 30th birthday and critics are questioning her medical diagnosis once again. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans twerked in a video with her husband David Eason for her 30th birthday and critics are calling her out once again over her alleged spinal issues.

Jenelle has complained of multiple health issues in recent months, including esophageal spasms, mysterious freckles and skin rashes, and most recently, tumors on her spine.

“Haven’t been feeling great lately. If I take more breaks from social media just know I’m resting,” Jenelle told her fans before explaining her neurosurgeon’s latest findings.

“I recently found out I have a few tumors in my spine,” the former reality TV star added. “Some days are better than others, but most days are painful. I love making content but my health is number one.”

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans twerks in gas station video with David Eason

Despite her painful days, Jenelle apparently felt well enough to enjoy a night out with her husband David Eason to celebrate her birthday, which was Dec. 19.

Jenelle took to TikTok on Monday, Dec. 20 to share what she called a “Birthday gas station Tik tok 😂💀.”

In the video, Jenelle held a gas pump nozzle near her face as David ripped a receipt from the gas pump while staring at the camera, which was rolling in slow-motion.

@jenellelevans Birthday gas station Tik tok 😂💀 Get our Teen Mom newsletter! ♬ original sound – Jenelle Evans

In the next scene, Jenelle stood against the back of their car with both hands on the trunk, wearing a short, tight red dress, and attempted to twerk.

David spun a window washer squeegee between his fingers before Jenelle used it to wash their windshield. The bizarre video ended with David throwing blue rags at the camera.

Critics bash Jenelle Evans for twerking amid spinal tumor diagnosis

Jenelle’s followers had plenty to say about the video, and some called her out for posting about living in pain while seemingly having a fun night drinking with David (as she explained in a later TikTok).

“‘Most days are painful’ meanwhile at the gas station,” wrote one of Jenelle’s critics. “Seems like your back healed up juuuuussst fine 🤦🏼‍♀️.”

Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

Another wrote, “For someone with tumors in their spine you move pretty well, especially in heels!”

Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

Jenelle has been very active on social media since MTV parted ways with her in 2019, a year after they fired David for going on a homophobic rant on Twitter.

The former reality TV star has been not only recording videos for her fans’ entertainment, but also attempting to make a living as a social media influencer.

However, Jenelle hasn’t had much luck – she was dropped by an athleisure clothing line just days before it was scheduled to drop.

Jenelle claimed that she lost the gig and was “canceled” thanks to her haters who she said went on a “hate campaign” against her.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.