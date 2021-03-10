Jen Shah’s former designer says working with the RHOSLC star was ‘the most traumatizing months’ of his life

Jen Shah’s former designer says he’s traumatized after working with her. Pic credit: Bravo

Jen Shah’s Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars aren’t the only ones who felt her wrath last season.

Allegedly, the newly minted reality star has taken out her anger on her employees as well.

Just days ago, fashion designer, Koa Johnson called out Jen after footage leaked of her berating him.

This might not be surprising to RHOSLC fans who witnessed many of Jen’s angry outbursts on the show.

But now Koa is dishing more about her behavior and how he was traumatized after working with Jen.

Jen Shah’s fashion designer recounts stressful time working with her

The fashion designer had a recent chat with Page Six and dished all about how working with the Salt Lake City star affected him mentally and physically.

He also talked about the situation that occurred in the days leading up to the premiere of RHOSLC, when the making of Jen’s outfit got delayed.

“It was a very, very stressful time,” noted Koa. “I wasn’t sleeping. I was not taking care of myself physically and mentally, but I was still operating on adrenaline.”

He explained, “There was a delay on the fabric, which was on her part…I was waiting for her to get all the money transferred over to the credit card for it to be purchased. That process even delayed it more.”

This was what supposedly led to Jen berating the designer in the recently leaked audio.

Ultimately Koa said he was left with 17-20 hours to finish making the two-piece suit in time for the premiere.

Koa Johnson talks being traumatized by Jen Shah

During his chat, Koa called his time working with Jen, “The most traumatizing months of my life.”

Despite her angry outburst, Koa still went on to create more pieces for the RHOSLC star.

“A lot of the reason why I continued working with her [despite] those circumstances [was] because I truly cared for her,” share Koa. “How we prove it to our siblings or to our sisters, our people that we look up to is that we do things because we show our love.”

However, he said the nail in the coffin was when she didn’t even acknowledge his work on her RHOSLC reunion dress.

“I’m watching everybody go around saying who they’re wearing,” recalled the fashion designer, “and Heather said me and then when it went to Jen, I was expecting her to say the same thing and say my name and she didn’t and that hurt me.”

That was the final straw for Koa Johnson.

He no longer works for the RHOSLC star.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.