Jen Shah’s criminal trial has been postponed — find out when the RHOSLC star’s new trial date is

RHOSLC star Jen Shah’s trial date for her money laundering and wire fraud charges has been moved. Pic credit: Bravo

It looks like The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans will have to wait longer for Jen Shah’s highly anticipated criminal trial because the start date just got pushed back about four months.

Jen Shah’s trial for charges of wire fraud and money laundering was originally set to begin on March 7th, 2022, but today the RHOSLC community learned that it will now be held on July 11th, 2022.

The postponement announcement comes as the first episode of the three-part reunion for Season 2 of RHOSLC aired and Jen couldn’t even name the charges against her. Host Andy Cohen told Jen that she was facing 30 years for one of the charges alone and Jen just maintained her innocence.

Jen Shah’s business partner Stuart Smith has already pleaded guilty to the three charges against him relating to a telemarketing scheme. His sentencing is set for March 3rd, 2022 where he faces a maximum combined sentence of 70 years.

Jen Shah’s trial for her money laundering and wire fraud charges has been postponed

Attorney Ronald Richards announced via Twitter that Jen Shah’s court trial would be moved to July 11th, 2022, “Due to numerous issues including pending motions, courtrooms.”

He included screenshots of the official court documents of the change which also indicated that there would be a pretrial hearing on June 27th, 2022.

Breaking: 🚨🚨 Due to numerous issues including pending motions, courtrooms, @therealjenshah trial is continued to July 11, 2022. Here is the order filed seconds ago. It includes a briefing schedule on @ABC's/co-defends. motion to quash. More to follow on Jen's new arguments. pic.twitter.com/MP9n7jRTXs — Ronald Richards (@RonaldRichards) March 2, 2022

The news made its way to Instagram where Bravo fan pages also shared the announcement.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In one post, from @bravobygays, they accompanied the headline with a picture of Jen Shah shortly before her arrest.

In the caption, they joked, “SHAHKING” as a play on the term “shaking.”

RHOSLC viewers have been watching Jen Shah struggle amid her criminal charges

Since Jen Shah’s legal issues unraveled before RHOSLC fans’ eyes, she has been public and open about her personal struggles surrounding the charges.

She has continued to profess her innocence, brought cameras inside meetings with her lawyer, and talked about how she has had to change her life as a result of the ordeal.

Jen has repeatedly said that her lawyers require a $2million retainer and that she has had to give up a lot to come up with the money.

Jen has downsized her lavish mansion and reportedly accepted financial help from her mom by way of her retirement money.

One thing Jen has not given up is her Shah Squad, the team that does her hair and makeup and helps her get dressed every day.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.