Jen Boecher says Rishi Singh is dating another 90 Day Fiance star and wants back on the show

Rishi Singh recently revealed that he had split from Jen Boecher but remained platonic friends.

However, Jen just called “bulls**t” on that!

She responded to her ex’s post about their breakup and explained how and why things ended.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star also spilled some piping hot tea about Rishi’s current love life.

According to Jen, the 34-year-old wants to be back on TV and is now dating another TLC star.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jen said Rishi dropped the bombshell news on her despite trying desperately to reconcile.

She also claimed Rishi and the new woman are planning to appear on another 90 Day Fiance show and that he intends to propose and eventually marry her.

Jen Boecher calls out Rishi Singh’s ‘bulls**t’ after he announces their breakup

When Rishi shared the breakup news on Instagram, he claimed things were great between him and Jen, but that’s not the case.

Jen reshared his breakup message on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Rishi’s bulls**t.”

She also told her followers to tune in to her Live video for “the real story” about what happened between them.

Jen Boecher claps back at Rishi Singh. Pic credit: @jenboecher/Instagram

Jen took to Instagram Live hours ago and revealed that she broke up with Rishi a few months ago because her heart simply wasn’t in it anymore.

She told Rishi, “I love you, I will always love you but I’m not in love with you anymore, and it’s unfair to you.”

Jen continued “I broke up with him and he was pretty heartbroken and I was heartbroken because it is hard to break somebody’s heart.”

The 48-year-old said Rishi was crying and begging for another chance, even calling her family and friends.

Is Rishi Singh dating another 90 Day Fiance star?

Jen dropped a shocker in the video after opening up about her breakup with Rishi, which she said happened over the summer.

However, she said a few months later, she received a call from Rishi with surprising news.

Jen said he told her, “I started talking to someone else from the show… she’s gonna come visit me, and if all goes well, we’re gonna get engaged and get married and go on the show.”

“That was a huge gut punch for me,” admitted Jen, who added, “Ladies be warned! I think Rishi liked being on television and would like to be on it again.”

As for the mystery woman Rishi is dating from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Jen didn’t reveal who it is, but the person might have outed herself.

After the Live, Jen added a screenshot from 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise star Dr. April Carter, who had a stern message for her.

The post read, “KEEP MY NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH on your live tonight! Respectfully…You guys have been over, yet you still trying to pull up to Indy.”

“Trust me…” the message continued. “I will drop 50k to break this contract just to spill your tea!!”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.