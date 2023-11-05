Rishi Singh confirms breakup with Jen and says it wasn’t ‘an easy decision’

Rishi Singh is getting a ton of support from his fellow TLC costars after confirming that it’s over between him and Jen Boecher.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum recently shared that breakup news and expressed that their decision to part ways wasn’t easy.

We saw the difficulties that the couple faced during Season 4 when Jen moved to India to marry Rishi.

That proved difficult since his family was not only unaware they were engaged for two years, but they were trying to find a bride for Rishi.

The 33-year-old kept Jen a secret because he felt his family wouldn’t accept her ethnicity and their 15-year age gap.

However, after a lot of prodding from Jen, he eventually dropped the news on his family, and they were less than thrilled about the coupling.

Amid several other issues in their relationship, the pair broke up, but they later reconciled. Now, it’s over for good.

Rishi Singh and Jen Boecher have called it quits on their relationship

Rishi Singh recently posted the breakup news on Instagram and confirmed there will be no happily ever after for him and Jen.

“Jen and I have mutually decided to part ways,” wrote the 90 Day Fiance star. “This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure.”

Rishi noted in the post that at this point in their lives, parting ways was the “right” decision.

“The love and respect we have will always be, and our shared memories are forever,” continued Rishi, who added that while he and Jen are no longer “life partners,” they will “remain platonic friends.”

Meanwhile, we’ve heard Rishi’s side of the story, but now we’re waiting to hear what Jen says about their split.

90 Day Fiance stars support Rishi amid his breakup news

After Rishi posted the breakup news online, many people took to the comments to show their support, and we also spotted a few 90 Day Fiance stars in the mix.

Cleo wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear that, my heart goes out to you, what’s meant to be will be, sending positive vibes,”

Tyray Mollett said, “Sorry to hear this man, you’ll get through it 🙌🙏🏾.”

“Sending positive vibes and love to the both of you ♥️,” wrote Julio Moya.

There was also a message from his friends Jenny and Summit saying, “So sorry to hear that. I Wish god give you strength to deal with the situation 🙏🙏.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.