Jax Taylor dishes on ‘unresolved issues’ with Lisa Vanderpump

Former Vanderpump Rules personality Jax Taylor finally revealed where he stands with Lisa Vanderpump following his exit from the hit Bravo franchise.

As one of the OGs of the show, Jax was a popular, albeit controversial, part of the cast. Never one to step back from physical confrontation or a verbal argument, Jax made for some entertaining television during his eight seasons with the Pump Rules cast.

However, it all came to a halt in December 2020 when news broke that Jax, along with his wife Brittany Cartwright, would be leaving the show.

The news wasn’t surprising to viewers who watched as Jax seemingly became more and more embroiled in the cast drama and even once made the ultimate mistake of insulting the restauranteur.

Brittany later confirmed that a major rift had formed between her husband and his former SUR boss, which meant they hardly spoke to one another anymore.

Thankfully, there seems to be a change in the tide, and, according to Jax, he’s well on the way to mending his relationship with Lisa.

While speaking with Us Weekly to promote his new reality show, House of Villains, Jax admitted he’s on “good” terms with Lisa these days.

“[We are] great. Everything’s good,” he told the outlet. “We had some unresolved issues.”

Jax elaborated, “We kind of lost contact a little bit during the pandemic and everything — [with] the way I exited the show. But everything’s okay now. Everything looks good.”

According to the 44-year-old, he spoke to Lisa and extended an invite to his new sports bar.

“I talked to her a couple times. I talked to her a couple of weeks ago, but we didn’t really get into that,” he noted. “We had some other things that we had to clear up first. But yeah, I’m excited to have her if she wants to come.”

Fans wonder if Jax and Brittany are having another baby

In other Jax and Brittany news, rumors have started swirling that the couple is expecting another baby.

The two are currently parents to a son, Cruz, who they welcomed in 2021. Both Vanderpump Rules alums have admitted they’re open to having more children, and, following a photo dump post to Instagram recently, some fans couldn’t help but question if baby number two was already on the way.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany uploaded a carousel post showing off all the fun summer activities her little family of three experienced in recent months.

Among the slew of pictures were a few that had fans questioning if there was a baby bump growing.

Though the rumor mill may be abuzz with speculation on a new pregnancy, neither Jax nor Brittany have confirmed either way.

Fans and followers will just have to wait and see if another baby makes an entrance.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.