Jax Taylor called ‘ungrateful’ for saying Lisa Vanderpump brings nothing to the show

Jax Taylor might need to backtrack on his recent comments about Lisa Vanderpump if he wants a chance to get back on the show.

The former Vanderpump Rules star has been milking his moment in the spotlight ever since Scandoval made headlines.

Suddenly, Jax was back on everyone’s radar as he gave his opinion on the biggest cheating scandal on Bravo.

He’s been doing several interviews and sharing his opinion on the Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss love triangle. But did he just put his foot in his mouth?

The outspoken 43-year-old claimed that his former boss Lisa Vanderpump, a producer on the show, has zero relevance and brings nothing to Vanderpump Rules.

He claimed Lisa was just a prop at the reunion and is not needed on the show.

Now viewers are calling him out for being ungrateful since she was the one who gave him a job at her restaurant, which ultimately led to his reality TV debut.

Jax Taylor says Lisa Vanderpump brings nothing to the show

Jax has found himself in hot water with viewers after some comments he made about Lisa Vanderpump while on The Toast podcast.

During their discussion about the Vanderpump Rules, the host asked, “What’s the point of Lisa on the show anymore?”

That’s when Jax said, “Just to be there and sit next to Andy [Cohen]. I think she’s a prop at this point.”

“I don’t mean that in a negative way,” he continued, “But let’s be honest, it wouldn’t change the difference if she wasn’t there. She’s not bringing anything to the show anymore.”

Vanderpump Rules viewers say Jax Taylor is ‘ungrateful’

Meanwhile, Jax is getting backlash online for throwing shade at Lisa Vanderpump.

“Jax should be grateful he got 15 more minutes off Scandoval. Now he’s wrapped it up with an exclamation point to ensure he doesn’t come back,” wrote one commenter.

“Ungrateful. Jax thinks he’s bigger than he actually is. He was a bartender at Lisa’s restaurant when this all started,” said someone else.

One viewer wrote, “He’s still mad that she went into business with the Toms because he was the number one guy in the group. Ungrateful brat is what he is.”

Another person added, “what alot of nerve… that nobody is ungrateful! look how much she has accomplished…. what has he done?????”

Someone else said, “Lisa can do whatever she wants. Without her Jax would not be Jax. I can’t stand when people are ungrateful.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.