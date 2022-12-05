Jasmine Pineda trolls Gino Palazzolo with no hat picture

Jasmine Pineda captured Gino Palazzolo in a rare moment without a hat. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers learned very quickly how strongly Gino Palazzolo felt about having and keeping his hat on his head.

When Gino and his now-fiancee, Jasmine Pineda, were in a nasty fight, Jasmine snatched Gino’s hat off his head to reveal his semi-bald head before he quickly found another har to put on.

Now, Jasmine is trolling Gino once again by sharing a photo of Gino without his prized hat, albeit with an emoji covering his bare head.

Underneath Gino’s hat, he is totally bald except for a dark patch of hair on the back of his head.

Instead of exposing his no-hat look that he tries so hard to keep under wraps, Jasmine put a blue Santa hat over Gino’s head in the picture.

The pictures Jasmine snapped appear to be taken when Gino didn’t know she was going to try to capture his bald head look.

Jasmine Pineda trolled Gino Palazzolo without a hat

Jasmine shared the picture of Gino without a hat but with the Santa hat emoji on her Instagram Story. Gino stood in a black and white striped shirt and basketball shorts as he looked surprised at the camera while he had one hand on the back of his head.

In the caption, Jasmine wrote, “Me taking a quick picture of hatless Gino [smiley face and bald person emojis].”

The next picture was of Gino as he put a hat on his head with what seemed to be a faint smile on his face.

In the caption of that image, Jasmine wrote in conjunction with her first hatless post, “Gino finding a new hat in a matter of seconds [laughing/crying emojis].”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Is Gino moving to Panama?

Since filming ended for Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, it was revealed that Jasmine’s K-1 visa had been preapproved and that the couple was waiting for their official approval for Jasmine to come to America.

Furthermore, the couple had plans to move to Florida instead of Jasmine moving to Gino’s native Michigan.

Now, however, it seems that Jasmine and Gino’s plans may have changed because Jasmine recently responded to a fan saying that she wants Gino to move to Panama.

She did not elaborate on her K-1 visa status, but she has been posting from Panama, so it looks like the couple’s original plans may be subject to change.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.