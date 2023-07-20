Jasmine Pineda shares outdoor workout and claims she has ‘no money’ for gym or equipment

Is Jasmine Pineda broke right now? Well, you can be the judge of that, but her recent post will send your brain into overdrive.

The health and fitness fanatic posted a video of herself doing an outdoor workout, but the strange part is what she said to her followers in the post.

Jasmine claimed she had to get creative and exercise outside because she had “no money” for a gym membership or even gym equipment.

That’s an interesting revelation since the fancy apartment that Jasmine lives — or lived — in has a gym in the building.

Does that mean the Panamanian native has moved out of the swanky apartment that was costing her fiance Gino $3000 per month? That certainly seems to be the case and, if so, that could mean one of two things.

It could be that Jasmine moved out of the luxury condominium because she’s now living in the US with Gino.

However, it could also mean that the couple has split for good, and now Jasmine can no longer afford to stay in the pricey pad.

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda has ‘no money’ for the gym?

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star posted a video on Instagram that has us scratching our heads.

The clip showed Jasmine clad in workout gear –red leggings, sneakers, and a crop top — while outside in a grassy area as she kicked off a series of exercises.

“Jazzy! I have no money to either pay for a gym membership or fancy equipment to workout at home,” she wrote in the caption.

However, she noted in the post that there are still ways to work out even without fancy equipment.

“You can still workout using your own body weight and see results as effectively as if you were going to the gym. You just need to be consistent.”

Is Jasmine Pineda living in the US with Gino Palazzolo?

Meanwhile, Jasmine’s apartment already comes equipped with a gym so why does she need to exercise outdoors? Well, maybe she’s no longer in the apartment.

Rumors have been swirling that the 36-year-old is now living in the US, but of course, neither of them can confirm or deny that just yet.

We’ll have to wait and see how things play out on the show, but honestly, the way things are going it’s not looking too good for the couple.

They have so many issues to work through, and so far they’re not doing a good job of addressing them.

Keep in mind though, that there’s a lot more left to play out, and the pair might just surprise us all by tying the knot in the finale. We’ll just have to stay tuned.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+