Jasmine Pineda shares lip blushing process and results

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Jasmine Pineda recently shared some cosmetic upkeep she had to do on her lips, lip blushing.

The 36-year-old Panamanian beauty has always been open with 90 Day Fiance fans about the procedures she’s had and the maintenance she continues to do. This time was no different.

Jasmine started her Instagram Stories series with a selfie where she had a plastic-looking film over her lips. Over the snap, Jasmine described, “Retouching my lips with the best @mora.mua.”

The next photo in Jasmine’s carousel showed her lying on a table with her hair in a bouffant cap. A technician hovered over her as they held a tattoo gun and tattooed her lips.

Jasmine has previously undergone cosmetic procedures to make her lips bigger.

The following capture was taken after Jasmine had her lip blushing done and showed off the results to her fiance Gino Palazzolo. In that photo, Jasmine had heavy color over her eyebrows, as if she got microblading done as well.

Jasmine did a series of Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda set the record straight about her nose to 90 Day Fiance critics

Jasmine has admitted to having a lot of procedures and work done, but she says one particular part about herself is unaltered.

While seemingly setting the record straight to anyone who might have been asking, Jasmine posted an Instagram Story addressing the way her nose looks.

In her message, Jasmine clarified, “I didn’t have a surgery in my (nose emoji). I’m biracial so it’s a combo of Spanish and African descendants.”

Jasmine may not have done any work to her nose, but she has undergone other procedures.

When Gino introduced his relationship with Jasmine, he admitted to paying for her lips, teeth, eyebrows, and facial treatments.

Jasmine has also had breast enlargement surgery, which she said she did before meeting Gino.

Will 90 Day Fiance fans see Jasmine on their TV screens again?

Jasmine fans have not seen the reality star since she and Gino appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

After becoming engaged that season, Jasmine and Gino planned to do a K-1 visa for Jasmine, and the pair made plans to live in Florida when that happened.

However, a lot of time has passed since they talked about their K-1 visa prospects, and Jasmine offered a different perspective on her and Gino’s plans in November 2022.

While she gave no information on her K-1 visa status directly, she answered a curious 90 Day Fiance fan asking if she would ever go to the US.

Jasmine answered, “I’m not sure; I’m very happy in Panama.”

When the fan further commented, “oh ok… I thought you both were going to [live] together..” Jasmine responded, “yes darling we will- But I want him to move here.”

Jasmine’s replies leave a lot of gray areas in terms of what her and Gino’s plans for their relationship are. There is no official word from either one about whether fans can anticipate seeing them on TV in the future, so 90 Day Fiance fans will have to stay tuned.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-5 are available on Discovery+.