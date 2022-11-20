90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda says she wants Gino Palazzolo to move to Panama

Will Gino agree to move to Panama to be with Jasmine? Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum, Jasmine Pineda‘s K-1 visa has been pre-approved, but has she changed her mind about coming to America to be with her fiance, Gino Palazzolo?

Season 5 couple Jasmine and Gino may have shown viewers they share a quirky relationship during their time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but they’ve proven their love is the real deal.

Jasmine, a native of Panama, has been anxiously awaiting her K-1 visa to be officially approved to move to the U.S. with Gino.

But now, the former TLC star says her and Gino’s plans may have changed… or at least she hopes they do.

Jasmine recently shared a lighthearted post on Instagram, telling her followers, “I dreamed for so long of the day I would be happy to wake up and be myself…and here I am- Waking up feeling happy and blessed.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“There are a lot of things I haven’t figured out yet, but I don’t want to be perfect; I just want to be happy and enjoy the simple things of life,” she added.

Jasmine Pineda tells 90 Day Fiance fan she wants Gino Palazzolo to move to Panama instead of her moving to the U.S.

In the comments section of the IG post, Jasmine received a question from one of her fans, who asked if she was ever coming to the U.S.

Surprisingly, Jasmine responded, “I’m not sure; I’m very happy in Panama.”

When the follower then replied, “oh ok… I thought you both were going to love together..” Jasmine responded, “yes darling we will- But I want him to move here.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine’s original plans included relocating to Tampa and starting a family ASAP

Gino moving to Panama would be a shock and a massive change of plans for the quirky TLC couple. As Jasmine told her followers earlier this year, her K-1 visa was pre-approved, noting that her visa being formally approved could happen “any time soon.”

Additionally, Jasmine revealed that instead of their original plans to move to Gino’s native Michigan, they were looking to move to Tampa, Florida.

Another thing Jasmine shared with her followers in April 2022 was that she planned on getting busy making babies right away once she arrived in the States. Fans of the couple will need to stay tuned to see if Jasmine gets her way.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.