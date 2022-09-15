Jasmina Outar stuns in simple white wedding gown

Jasmine Outar appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston. Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar was back in wedding gowns for a recent post.

The last time viewers saw Jasmina in a wedding dress, she was getting married to a stranger.

Jasmina was matched with Michael Morency on Married at First Sight Season 14.

While Jasmina and Michael were hopeful of finding love, they ultimately divorced.

Jasmina has since returned to single life and engaged followers with several stylish looks.

The MAFS star’s latest post saw her looking elegant in white while modeling a wedding gown.

Jasmina Outar is glamorous in a plunging wedding dress

Jasmina Outar took to her Instagram Stories to share her wedding gown photo.

In the image, Jasmina snapped a selfie while looking flawless in a wedding dress with a plunging V-neckline.

The gown proved simple can be stunning as the dress was a solid white fabric with no lace or embellishments.

Jasmina’s long dark tresses were styled in loose waves, and she elevated the look with sparkling dramatic earrings. A long white fabric also hung from Jasmine’s arm as she raised a hand to snap the photo.

Jasmina wore makeup with lush lashes as she posed with a rack of various white wedding dresses that were visible behind her.

Expressing her joy for bridal modeling, Jasmina wrote over the photo, “Modeling wedding gowns are my favorite.”

Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

How did Jasmina style herself on her MAFS wedding day?

Jasmina wore a very different wedding dress style for her big day, opting for more sparkle and texture than the simple dress she modeled.

As she prepared to meet and marry Michael, Jasmina looked like a Barbie in a dramatic white ball gown.

Jasmina’s dress was strapless with a sweetheart neckline and a textured frilly bottom.

Jasmina wore a veil and added some sparkle to the look with a glittering belt, earrings, and a sparkly hair piece.

Michael was immediately attracted to Jasmina upon seeing her walk down the aisle on their wedding day.

Jasmina never had the same level of attraction to Michael, and the lack of physical intimacy became one of the most significant issues in her and Michael’s marriage.

Michael and Jasmina never consummated the marriage, and, despite their physical frustrations, their continuous arguments and disagreements ultimately led to their split.

