Janelle Brown visits her former sister wife Christine Brown in Utah

Reunited, and it feels so good! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown paid a visit to Utah to spend some time with Christine Brown amid their splits from their ex-husband, Kody Brown.

Christine walked away from her plural marriage to Kody in 2021, while Janelle confirmed her and Kody’s separation last year during the Season 17 Tell All.

Janelle officially made Kody a polygamist when she became his second wife in 1993, three years after he wed his first wife, Meri Brown. In 1994, Christine joined the polygamist union as Kody’s third wife.

After nearly 30 years of sharing their husband, Christine and Janelle have moved on from Kody and plural marriage.

Although they’re no longer technically sister wives, Christine and Janelle have remained in touch. They work together and have become close friends.

In a recent Instagram post, Janelle announced that she was headed to Utah to spend some time with Christine.

Janelle filmed herself outside as she prepared to drive from Flagstaff to Phoenix to catch a flight into Salt Lake City, since her flight was canceled due to wind.

The 53-year-old mom of six was all smiles as she filmed herself in the desert, showing off the beautiful landscape around her.

“Short trip to hang out with @christine_brownsw and the kids for a couple of days,” Janelle wrote in her caption.

Janelle then explained, “My flight out of Flagstaff was cancelled due to wind. So I’m now driving down to Phoenix to catch a direct flight to Salt Lake City.”

Janelle continued, noting the “bright spot” of her day was getting to see the desert greener than ever and all of the beautifully colored flowers around her.

Janelle and Christine have strengthened their bond since splitting from Kody Brown

Besides Janelle’s recent trip to Utah, she and Christine have bonded on several occasions.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the ladies took a road trip ahead of the Season 17 premiere of Sister Wives, met up for coffee and board games to pass the time on a rainy day, traveled to Hawaii together for business, and got dressed up as they enjoyed a fun, ’50s-themed party.

Although the two aren’t technically sister wives by marriage any longer, Janelle previously stated that she still considers Christine her sister wife. And last year, Christine told TODAY.com that Janelle is “awesome,” adding, “She’s an incredible, incredible friend because she’ll listen, and she’ll understand, and she’ll comprehend.”

Christine and Janelle also work together as ambassadors for Plexus. Christine noted, “We chose to work with each other, and so we’ll always be bonded because of it.”

Sister Wives viewers love seeing the relationship between Christine and Janelle continue to blossom. There have been “serious talks” of a spinoff starring Christine and Janelle, which would reportedly focus on “life after polygamy” and “female empowerment.”

Although TLC has yet to announce a Season 18 premiere for Sister Wives, Kody has been dropping hints. During a recent Cameo, Kody told a fan that he would be becoming a monogamist during the next season of Sister Wives.

“Anyway, I hope that’s not a spoiler,” Kody told his fan.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.