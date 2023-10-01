Janelle Brown is ‘radiant and glowing’ in leg-baring dress as Sister Wives star attends event without Kody

Janelle Brown isn’t letting her split from Kody Brown keep her from living her best life.

The Sister Wives star is focused on her family and her career following the split and is looking and feeling better than ever.

Janelle proved just how well she’s doing with a series of photos uploaded to Instagram.

In the photo carousel, Janelle rocked a blue v-neck dress with a flowy A-line cut that accentuated her recent weight loss.

The TLC star showed off her radiant smile in the pics, wearing her platinum blonde hair in an updo and adding some hoop earrings to give her look some oomph.

Janelle donned her chic attire for a good cause, too — as she noted in the caption of her carousel post, the reality TV star was in her old stomping grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada, alongside her son, Logan Brown, his wife, Michelle Petty, and some friends at an event supporting The American Cancer Society.

Janelle Brown is ‘glowing’ as she shows off her weight loss and gets dressed up for a good cause

“Had such [a] wonderful night at the first Fork Cancer fundraiser. @_michellepetty was involved with the event and I wouldn’t have missed it,” Janelle wrote in the caption.

“Fun company, great food and drinks, and the perfect Vegas location. Had a great [chance] to catch up with my dear friend @agelventertainment as well 😀. Sadly Hunter couldn’t join us due to a work conflict 🙁,” Janelle concluded.

Janelle’s post was well received, with more than 42,000 likes, and in the comments section, her fans gushed over how radiant she looked and cheered her on as she embraced her singlehood.

Sister Wives fans love that Janelle is ‘glowing’ in this new chapter of life

“[Janelle] is absolutely glowing,” wrote one Instagram user. “Baby, there is nothing better than staying hydrated and adorning yourself in happiness and peace. Keep going [Janelle]. We are all cheering on this new chapter of your life.”

“I love seeing you living your best life,” commented another fan.

Janelle’s Instagram followers cheered her on. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Another Sister Wives viewer complimented Janelle for following in Christine’s footsteps and leaving Kody, noting how much she’s glowing because of her decision.

Unsurprisingly, not in attendance was Kody, leading us to believe that he and Janelle are permanently separated.

Will Janelle remain single or give her marriage to Kody another try?

Because of her religious beliefs — unlike Christine, who has left the UAB — Janelle isn’t technically divorced from Kody since that requires a Mormon church leader to grant one. However, her social media activity seems to indicate that she’s ready to move on from Kody for good.

And this season on Sister Wives, Janelle has voiced to Kody that she wants to remain separated. And we learned that, shockingly, this wasn’t the first time Kody and Janelle had been separated. They’ve split two or three times before.

But Janelle wasn’t quite ready to give up completely on her and Kody’s love story. She admitted that she still has affection for the father of 18 and even offered to attend counseling with him.

Whether Janelle has changed her mind since filming Season 18 of Sister Wives is unclear, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see her continue to explore her newly single status and enjoy life without Kody breathing down her neck.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.