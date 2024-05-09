Jana Duggar returns to social media as followers urge ‘spread your wings’

After over two years, Jana Duggar is back on social media.

The Counting On star walked away from her public profile on Instagram in 2022, and she returned with a simple video that showed some of the “Spring beauty” she was inspired by.

Jana took some time away after she had some legal issues, but it seems she has made peace and decided to share the beauty she has grown. The eldest Duggar daughter is known for her green thumb, and we bet she is working on a fantastic garden at the Duggar compound.

Her return to social media comes as many of her siblings have started ramping up their presence online, too. Joy-Anna Duggar and Jinger Duggar keep followers updated regularly, but some other family members have recently taken a step back.

Jessa Duggar has returned to post after being primarily absent following the birth of her fifth child. John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have posted more frequently, and Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann have been more active, too.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So, what brought Jana back to the spotlight?

Jana Duggar is urged to ‘spread’ her ‘wings’

It’s only been hours since Jana Duggar shared her “Spring beauty” video, but already she is getting advice from followers who think she deserves better.

The comment section lit up with praise for her return and some criticism to go along with it.

One commenter wrote, “You don’t have to be a stay at home daughter. Please go spread your wings!”

Another replied to a commenter who questioned the above comment, “because she is not married so she is still under the umbrella of her dads authority. I think she has her own place (trailer) next to his house.”

That would indicate that while Jana may not be staying in the girls’ room at the Big House, she is still on the property so that Jim Bob can keep an eye on her.

Others commented, asking the commenter to stop insinuating things about Jana and suggesting she took a long hiatus because of comments like that.

Jana Duggar is urged to spread her wings. Pic credit: @janamduggar/Instagram

Jana Duggar’s love life is a hot topic

Even though Counting On is no longer airing, followers are still interested in Jana Duggar’s love life.

She is the eldest daughter and has yet to marry or publicly court. Jana was linked to Lawson Bates for quite some time, but he’s now happily married, and they never confirmed there was anything to the rumors.

There’s also been speculation that Jana and her best friend, Laura DeMasie, were more than just friends. That’s a hot take, according to some, especially given the strict upbringing Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar provided.

It seems Jana may remain the unmarried daughter as her siblings continue to marry and build families. She has been seen with her younger sisters and hanging out with Joy-Anna Duggar, but for the most part, she’s been keeping a low profile.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.