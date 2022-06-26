Jamie Sayed looks back on Below Deck Down Under, reveals where he stands with cast today

Jamie shares who he keeps in touch with from Below Deck Down Under. Pic credit: Peacock

Jamie Sayed looks back on his Below Deck Down Under stint and reveals where he stands with the cast today.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 has come to a close. The newest Below Deck spin-off was quite the hit, even with it being a Peacock original instead of on Bravo like the rest of the franchise.

Jamie certainly had his fair share of ups and downs on the show, butting heads with deckhand Benny Crawley and Captain Jason Chambers. Despite finding his footing with his team by the end of the season, Jamie has been very vocal about things he wishes were different.

Below Deck Down Under star Jamie Sayed looks back on Season 1

In an interview with The Daily Dish, Jamie reflected on his stint on the yachting show. There’s no question Jamie would have insisted Benny be fired within the first two weeks.

The bosun declared that Benny was disrespectful and that he didn’t adhere to the responsibilities of a deckhand.

“He wouldn’t listen. He wouldn’t pay attention. If you can’t do your job properly and safely, then you shouldn’t be here. And time and time again, Ben would say how much he was just here on holidays. He was just here for a good time. We’re all here for a good time, but we all have a job to do as well. And at the end of the day, if we can’t do the job properly, we shouldn’t be there,” Jamie expressed.

This isn’t the first time Jamie has gotten brutally honest about Benny. The two have been bad-mouthing each other since Below Deck Down Under hit Peacock airwaves. Jamie revealed he does like Benny as a person but not his work ethic.

All in all, Jamie said that he has “no regrets” about his work as bosun this season of Below Deck Down Under, even if others disagree with his management style.

“That’s how it happens on big boats. That’s how it happens in big industries,” he said. “There’s no time to f–k around. There’s no time to mess around, you know? You just gotta get the job done, and people get fired left, right, and center in this industry,” he stated to the website.

Along with speaking to The Daily Dish, Jamie took to Instagram to share a video featuring a lot of behind-the-scenes moments from the season.

“A moment in time. And that’s a wrap!” was the caption on the IG post.

Where does Jamie stand with Below Deck Down Under cast today?

Besides drama with Benny and disagreeing with Captain Jason, Jamie had issues with chief stew Aesha Scott and deckhand Brittini Burton. The ladies call him a b**ch a few times, leading him to speak to Captain Jason about it.

Jamie used social media to explain his side of the story, calling Brittini and Aesha bullies. Benny clapped back at Jamie and stood up for the two women. After all of that drama, Jamie does not speak to Benny, Aesha, or Brittini.

As for Captain Jason, Jamie does keep in touch with him and speaks to the captain frequently. Jamie is also in contact with Culver Bradbury, chef Ryan. McKeown, Magda Ziomek, chef Nate Post, Taylor Dennison, and occasionally Tumi Mhlongo.

Jamie Sayed has moved on from Below Deck Down Under as he works toward getting his helicopter license. However, he has fond memories from this stint on the show.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock.