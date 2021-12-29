Jamie Otis shares one perk about no longer hosting Unfiltered

After several years, Jamie Otis will no longer host Unfiltered. Pic credit: Lifetime

Jamie Otis was let go from her long run as host of the MAFS show Unfiltered, where she interviewed current MAFS cast members before or after each episode.

Some MAFS viewers were sad to see Jamie lose her hosting role, and Jamie also seemed disheartened to say goodbye as she revealed she was blindsided when she got the boot.

While Jamie may feel disappointed about no longer hosting Unfiltered, she has been able to find one positive about being relieved of her hosting duties.

Jamie Otis gets to watch Married at First Sight spoiler-free

Married at First Sight’s Instagram page shared a festive photo of the upcoming Married at First Sight Season 14 Boston cast to promote the premiere.

Many former MAFS stars commented under the post, voicing their support and excitement for the all-new season.

Married at First Sight OG and former Unfiltered host Jamie Otis also commented on the post with what she’s looking forward to this next MAFS season.

Jamie commented, “I’m most excited to watch it without ANY spoilers!…perks to no longer hosting the after show [praise hands emoji] [red heart emoji].”

Pic credit: @jamienotis/Instagram

As host of Unfiltered, Jamie often filmed with the current MAFS castmates after their season wrapped, so it’s likely she was always aware of who was still married and who got divorced.

Now that Jamie won’t have up close and personal access to the end results of the season, she’s looking forward to getting to watch just as a fan and be surprised by how the season unfolds just like the rest of the general audience.

Who is replacing Jamie Otis on the MAFS after show?

News of Jamie no longer hosting Unfiltered, led to many fans speculating on who would take her place.

While some Married at First Sight viewers really wanted to see Gil Cuero from Married at First Sight Season 13 take on the hosting gig, Lifetime chose to go in another direction rather than choose a former MAFS cast member.

Instead, Lifetime announced that former star of The Cosby Show, Keshia Knight-Pulliam, will host a MAFS after-show called Married at First Sight: Afterparty.

Keshia will interview MAFS cast members and make her hosting debut as soon as next year when Married at First Sight returns for its 14th season.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5 at 8/7c on Lifetime.