Jamie Otis predicts long-term damage for Mitch and Kyrsten

Married at First Sight Season 15 is off and running with the weddings behind the couples and the honeymoon in full swing.

While most couples are very pleased with their matches, one pair is still struggling to find chemistry.

Mitch and Krysten have been a buzzed-about couple, primarily due to Mitch’s questionable comments and behavior.

Mitch has yet to outright admit to Krysten that he’s not attracted to her, although he often hints at it in his commentary.

Many viewers sympathize with Krysten as they feel the experts paired her with a bad match and a man who was not ready to be married.

Married at First Sight Season 1 star Jamie Otis also felt for Krysten and weighed in with doubts about Mitch and Krysten’s relationship.

Jamie Otis worries about Mitch and Krysten’s marriage

Married at First Sight’s Instagram page shared a video featuring a tough conversation between Mitch and Kyrsten and several roller coaster moments from their honeymoon.

During their honeymoon meal, Krysten expressed comfortability with advancing her physical relationship with Mitch, and Mitch finally admitted to Krysten that he lacks physical attraction to her.

Krysten expressed, “This is probably the worst-case scenario, you know, my husband not being attracted to me.”

The Instagram clip cut to Krysten and Mitch having a drink during the day and discussing tequila at night as Mitch shared the tequila was helping serve as “social lubrication.” The video ended with Mitch and Kyrsten telling the other couples how their relationship was going, and Mitch admitted their cuddle session the night before got steamier than expected.

Along with the video, the MAFS Instagram page asked in the caption, “Do you think tequila will be the answer for Kyrsten and Mitch?”

Jamie Otis reacted with her answer in the comment section, writing, “Yikkkkkesss …. tequila is only the answer temporarily …. that long term damage is about to happen.”

MAFS viewers react to Mitch and Krysten

More commenters weighed in on Mitch and Krysten, with one viewer writing, “Trust me Tequila is never the answer !!”

Another commenter slammed Mitch and empathized with Krysten, writing, “He looks constipated. Krysten isn’t going to get a fair shot.”

One commenter spoke of Mitch and simply said, “He ain’t it…..”

Currently, the other four couples don’t appear to be struggling too hard in the attraction and chemistry department. Time will tell if Mitch grows attracted to Krysten, as Krysten expressed she will ask for a divorce if sex and the l-word are not shared between them before Decision Day.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.