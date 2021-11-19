Jamie Otis announces departure from MAFS Unfiltered, says she ‘found out unexpectedly’

Jamie Otis is leaving Married at First Sight Unfiltered. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis just shared some unexpected news about her role as host of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered. Going forward, there will be a new host as Jamie just announced her departure from the show which features participants from the current season opening up about each episode.

It’s not clear why the network decided to end their relationship with Jamie but she shared the news on social media hours ago and admitted that she found out unexpectedly. However, the mom-of-two is taking it all in stride and says she will use the time to focus more on her family.

Jamie Otis dropped as Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host

The Married at First Sight alum is very open with her fans and she shared the news with her Instagram followers a few hours ago.

“I wanted you to hear this from me first bc I myself found out unexpectedly,” said Jamie. “I won’t be hosting MAFS: Unfiltered this season🥲 Please read my whole statement before making assumptions…”

She shared, “Hosting MAFS was my absolute dream job💯⁣ I began hosting that amazing show 10 seasons ago… I was on set shooting in Florida when I began losing my first son (I bledddd through pad after pad while interviewing cast members) but I didn’t stop working bc I knew if the host left, the show obviously couldn’t go on.⁣”

“I hosted while SUPER pregnant [with] my rainbow baby,” she continued.

Jamie Otis gets support from husband Doug Hehner

The Married at First Sight alum continued to reminisce about her time as host of the spinoff show and later thanked the network for giving her the opportunity.

⁣”I hosted this show immediately (literally a few weeks) after giving birth to my son. We set up studio in my living room during quarantine ⁣. I have given my ALL to married at first sight bc in a lot of ways it has given its ALL to me,” wrote Jamie.

“That show, the network, and the production team *deserved* all I had to give. If it hadn’t been for them I wouldn’t have my hubby or our beautiful children AND lil ‘ole trailer park girl-ME!-hosting a national television show on an incredible network like lifetime?”

Before ending her post Jamie thanked the network and crew and later added, ⁣”Sometimes it takes the rug being ripped out from under ya to MOVE into good changes!”

After sharing her post Jamie got lots of support from her followers and husband Doug Hehner.

“Your dream was to be a TV host, and you achieved that…So proud of my wife, her hustle, and how she has time to be a great wife and mother on top of everything else she does is beyond inspiring,” commented Doug.

Pic credit: jamienotis/Instagram

Will you miss Jamie Otis as host of Married At First Sight: Unfiltered, or is it time for a change?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.