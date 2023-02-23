Jamal Menzies trolls his mom Kimberly over dating advice

90 Day Fiance fans have gotten to know franchise alum Kimberly Menzies’ close relationship with her son Jamal Menzies.

That relationship involves a lot of support and love for one another, and a bit of joking.

In a recent joint Instagram post, Kim and Jamal showed their mother-son connection’s jovial nature while commenting on Kim’s wayward dating history.

The audio narration over the video painted the picture of Jamal telling Kim that he put a packet of food to heat up in the microwave as Kim did not understand what he was saying during every step of Jamal’s explanation. The end of the video showed Jamal pretending to strangle Kim in frustration.

Jamal related that to their personal lives with a caption over the video that said, “When my mom ask for dating advice but does the complete opposite [skull emoji].”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the post’s caption, Jamal added, “Someone get her away from me 😂💀.”

Jamal Menzies has been involved in his mom Kimberly Menzies’ dating life

Jokes aside, 90 Day Fiance viewers have seen Jamal be there for his mom during and after her relationship with Usman “Sojaboy” Umar.

When Kim was a cast member of Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, she called Jamal for advice while she was in Tanzania getting to know Usman in person for the first time.

Jamal said he lent his thoughts from a place of protection. His protecting instincts toward his mom were also apparent when he appeared at the Tell All for Season 5. He consoled his mom when she cried and defended her against Usman’s actions.

Jamal was also an intricate part of Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? when he traveled to Usman’s native Nigeria with Kim to get a handle on his mom’s relationship and make his impressions of Usman.

During the visit, Jamal had profound assessments of Kim and Usman’s relationship and the way Usman acted in it, and gave his mom the advice he could.

Jamal was featured at the Tell All for that season, where he once again had his mom’s back.

Kim and Jamal are on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

For 90 Day Fiance fans who want to see more of the interactions between Kim and Jamal, they are cast members on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

The pair appear from the couch in their home and give their commentary and opinions on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way as it airs each week.

So far, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers have mostly been bewildered by Kim and Jamal’s living room setup with a refrigerator in the background.

Aside from that, viewers have been throwing shade at Kim for acting out of her depth and negatively judging the cast members’ love lives while talking up her own.

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way airs Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.