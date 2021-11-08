Jake Foulger on Below Deck: Here’s what we know about Season 9 deckhand

Jake has made quite the impression so far on Below Deck Season 9, especially with deckhand Rayna. Pic credit: Bravo

Jake Foulger on Below Deck has fans wondering about the hunky Season 9 deckhand after just a couple of episodes have aired.

The Below Deck Season 9 trailer made it pretty clear that Jake would be so entertaining to watch. Little did Below Deck viewers know Jake would bring his A-game from day one.

Jake wasted no time putting the moves on fellow deckhand Rayna Lindsey. They enjoyed some public displays of affection during the first crew dinner night out. Rayna was smitten with Jake from the moment she boarded the My Seanna.

Chef Rachel Hargrove gushed over Jake too, even calling him the crazy one this season. However, there’s a lot more to Jake than his antics on Below Deck.

Who is deckhand Jake Foulger on Below Deck?

The 27-year-old yachtie hails from London, England. Jake’s Instagram bio reads sex therapist, which may or may not be his current job. There’s no question Jake is a jokester, so sex therapist could simply be a joke.

Along with a passion for yachting, Jake also has a passion and talent for art. Jake has featured his drawing talents on social media. He certainly has a knack for art.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Like most people in the Below Deck family, Jake loves traveling. Jake’s Instagram feed is filled with his travel adventures.

Despite his social media presence and reality TV stint, Jake appears to keep details of his life on the down-low. It’s unclear if he’s dating anyone at the moment. Jake hasn’t shared it on Instagram if he is.

Below Deck fans know Jake also ends up in a lip lock with stew Fraser Olender on Season 9. Yes, the hottie deckhand is one to watch for sure, especially since he’s kind of a mystery right now.

Jake Foulger had a great time on Below Deck

Since Below Deck Season 9 premiered, Jake has been promoting his time on Below Deck. In one Instagram post, Jake expressed his appreciation of his other crew members and the experience.

When it was first revealed that Jake would be on Below Deck, he shared the trailer with a caption, wondering what he had done.

There’s still a lot for Below Deck viewers to learn about Jake Foulger. It’s a good thing Season 9 has plenty of episodes left to do just that.

One thing is for sure — Jake and the rest of the Season 9 crew will make it one roller coaster ride of a season.

What is your first impression of Jake?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.