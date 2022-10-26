Jade Cline shares details of upcoming wedding to Sean Austin following Teen Mom: The Next Chapter proposal

Jade shared some details about her impending nuptials. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers watched Sean Austin propose to Jade Cline during Tuesday night’s episode.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jade confirmed her engagement in September 2022 after previews for Season 1 of TMTNC showed Sean getting down on one knee.

Viewers watched the elaborately planned proposal play out with the help of Jade’s BFF, Chau, who helped Sean facilitate his plans.

Jade said “yes” to becoming Mrs. Austin and, following the October 25 episode of TMTNC, took to her Instagram Stories to answer some questions from her followers.

Most of the questions revolved around her upcoming nuptials, and Jade was happy to provide answers about her big day.

Jade revealed that she and Sean are planning an outdoor wedding with an indoor reception for their October 2023 wedding. And she confirmed that “of course,” she and Sean’s 4-year-old daughter Kloie will serve as the flower girl for the occasion.

Jade Cline dishes on October 2023 wedding details

When Jade was asked whether she had found her wedding dress yet, she answered, “Not yet! I’m actually getting my dress custom-made and I’ve been working on sketches! I have a idea in my brain lol.”

Following her and Sean tying the knot, Jade shared that they plan to enjoy a tropical getaway in Turks and Caicos, including a beautiful aerial shot of the islands with their aquamarine-colored water and white sand beaches.

After their honeymoon, Jade revealed that she and Sean have other major plans: expanding their family.

“After the wedding we want to start trying for our second [child]!” Jade shared in response to a fan who wondered whether she plans to have more kids.

Regarding the size of her and Sean’s wedding, Jade says they’re planning on around 200 guests, a moderately sized affair.

Jade shared last month that she’s going for a “Gothic Victorian” theme for her fall nuptials, telling her fans it would be “Super elegant but def October vibes.”

Jade stays busy filming Teen Mom, wedding planning, running a business, and being a mom

Between filming for The Next Chapter, Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, and Season 2 of Family Reunion, running her Mane & Marble Hair Studio in Greenwood, Indiana, raising her daughter Kloie, and now planning a wedding, Jade has plenty to keep her booked and busy these days.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.