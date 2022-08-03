Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline proud of daughter Kloie after successful first day at preschool

Jade’s daughter Kloie did “amazing” on her first day of school. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline was happy to share that her daughter Kloie had a successful first day of school.

It’s hard to believe that 4-year-old Kloie is already in school, as Teen Mom viewers have watched her grow up, first on Young and Pregnant, then on Teen Mom 2 when Jade joined the cast following Jenelle Evans’ firing from the franchise.

Jade shares Kloie with her baby daddy and on-again boyfriend, Sean Austin. Although Jade technically wasn’t a teen mom – she was 20 when she gave birth to Kloie – Teen Mom 2 fans have been following her story since 2019.

Since Sean has reached sobriety after intense, in-patient rehab, he and Jade have been focused on their family. Much of what Jade shares on social media these days is centered around Sean and Kloie and the happy lives they’re living.

For her latest Instagram share, Jade was happy to report that Kloie had a successful first day of school. Leading up to her first day, Jade first shared a pic of Kloie on the night before her big day.

She included a pic of Kloie bundled up in blankets, surrounded by stuffed animals as she enjoyed a movie with her mom. “Movie night with my little mini,” Jade captioned the pic.

Teen Mom 2’s Jade Cline says daughter Kloie’s first day of school was a ‘success’

She continued, “Can’t believe tomorrow is your first day of school. It will be an emotional day for me lol.”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

The next day, Jade shared a post on Instagram that she captioned, “Kloies first day was a success! She did amazing and had so much fun. My little baby is growing up 🥹🥲”

In the post, Jade shared two pics of Kloie on her first day. The first showed Kloie posing in her first-day-of-school outfit, an adorable pink overall shorts set with strappy sandals.

The preschooler accessorized with her pink and purple backpack, two high ponytails secured with pink butterfly clips, and gave a peace sign to the camera as she smiled for the pic, looking more grown-up than ever. A slide right showed a pic of Kloie at her desk, studiously practicing writing her name.

Jade’s 654,000 Instagram followers took to the comments and pointed out how much Kloie has grown since they first were introduced to her on Young and Pregnant.

Jade Cline’s followers gush over Kloie’s first day of school

Teen Mom’s official Instagram was one of the first to leave a comment on Jade’s post, writing, “Her outfit 🥺💗”

Sean replied to the comment and revealed that Kloie is a little fashionista in the making: “@teenmom she picked it out herself ! 🔥”

In his own separate comment, Sean wrote, “Awe my little baby girl 🥰,” to which Jade replied, “@sean.luc.austin 💕💕 she’s the cutest.”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

“Such a big girl!🥰 Way to go Klo!📚,” read another comment from one of Jade’s fans.

Another couldn’t believe how quickly Kloie has grown up: “OMG you just had her!! She is growing so fast Jade!”

“So cute!” read another comment. “You’re going to love school! Have fun!”

Now that filming has ended for Teen Mom 2, in addition to focusing on her family, Jade has also been busy filming for the new spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (TMTNC) as well as running her salon Mane & Marble Hair Studios in Greenwood, Indiana.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.