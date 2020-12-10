Jade Cline reacts to Teen Mom 2 fans after latest episode: ‘I know you people aren’t perfect either’

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline faced a lot of criticism from fans after the most recent episode aired.

Things erupted between her and baby daddy Sean Austin while they were at a birthday dinner for their daughter Kloie. Jade’s parents were also present at the dinner.

Jade became frustrated with Sean after he said he couldn’t fathom working while also going back to school for his GED. Jade became frustrated and the two of them started fighting back and forth.

During the fight, Jade swore at Sean a couple of times and put him down in front of their daughter. Her mom tried to get them to stop fighting and told them they didn’t want to look like white trash arguing at the table.

In a side conversation with her mother, Jade expressed her frustration and said that she didn’t think it should be that hard for Sean to work while getting his GED. She recalled she worked while going to school and his GED isn’t an excuse.

Fans criticize Jade for blowing up at Kloie’s birthday dinner

Fans did not approve of the way Jade handled herself at her daughter’s birthday dinner. Many had several comments to say about her swearing in front of Kloie and also told her it was wrong to talk badly about her dad right in front of her.

Other fans called Jade selfish for allowing the drama to take away from her daughter’s birthday dinner.

Jade claps back

Jade became frustrated with the backlash and addressed the comments in a Twitter post.

She said, “Moms are allowed to have bad days. Everyone has bad days, kids have bad days. Some days are harder than others. You guys just don’t have your shit broadcasted on national television. Trust me I know you people aren’t perfect either.”

Several fans agreed and shared their support for Jade.

One fan commented, “100% no human much less a mother is perfect. We all have bad days, we all have mom days where we wish we had more patience on certain situations, it’s life. You are human and people seem to forget that. Shine it on because everyone judging is just as perfectly imperfect.”

Another follower blamed Sean for the entire situation and said, “All moms, parents have bad days, def agree with you. Personally, I think Sean is dragging you down, the way he says things to you, is disrespectful! He continues to yell, in turn makes you yell and causes a huge yelling fight! U work all day, it’s time for sean to be a man!”

The tension between Jade and Sean continues to grow with each passing episode. The fate of their relationship remains unknown but Jade clearly has no tolerance for the judgment she receives from fans.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.