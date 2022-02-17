Jackson Fox on Survivor 42: Who is the new cast member and where can you find him on Instagram?

Jackson Fox on Survivor 42. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 is coming to CBS in March, and it has a new list of players competing on the show.

The cast list arrived on February 9, exactly one month before its new season premiere. Since that time, more has been revealed about each of the contestants.

One of the newcomers is a 48-year-old healthcare worker from Houston, Texas, named Jackson Fox. Here is what you need to know about the latest Survivor cast member.

Who is Jackson Fox on Survivor 42?

Jackson owns Fox Family Caregivers, where he said one of his most significant accomplishments is starting and building his own company.

Jackson is also a transgender man who transitioned later in life.

“The one life experience that helped me with Survivor would be transitioning,” Jackson said in an interview. “I’m a transgender man that transitioned later in life. I transitioned at 40. And that’s not an easy thing to do when you come from a Southern Baptist home.

“But I think if I can go through that kind of a transition, I can definitely do Survivor.”

Jackson refers to himself using he/him pronouns.

How can you follow Jackson Fox on Instagram?

Survivor fans can find Jackson Fox on Instagram at @chanandler_bong_73.

Jackson has almost 5,000 followers on Instagram, where he has over 2,800 posts.

In one of Jackson’s more notable Instagram posts, he did the 10-year challenge photograph, which showed him pre-transition and now.

“I figured y not…10 year challenge accepted. So much hair up there and such a baby face..but I wouldn’t trade a thing tho,” he wrote.

Jackson also posted some rough pictures of a medical emergency he faced in 2021.

What are Jackson Fox’s skills for Survivor 42?

Jackson said he has a goal of starting quiet, serving as a fly on the wall for the first few days in camp before he moves on to the attack.

He also said that he is glad he didn’t come on the show when he first applied.

“I applied ten years ago out of the blue. Then they contacted me and wanted me to do it this season. And actually, this was probably the best time,” Jackson said. “Ten years ago, I wouldn’t have done very well at all. Ten years later, I’ve grown, and this is the perfect time to do Survivor.”

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 at 8/7c on CBS.