Izzy from Below Deck: Did deckhand have COVID-19 on Bravo show?

Did Izzy Wouters from Below Deck have COVID-19 on the Bravo show? The deckhand became ill on a recent episode of the yachting show, and now fans are convinced she contracted it.

Below Deck Season 8 was filmed from early February to mid-March. It’s no secret the health climate impacted the season. Captain Lee Rosbach has spoken out regarding filming amid an unprecedented time.

However, thanks to Izzy’s mystery illness, the impact COVID-19 had on Below Deck could be so much more than fans initially thought.

Izzy falls sick on Below Deck

It was easy to see that Izzy’s health was quickly going downhill. The deckhand did her best to suck it up and push through, but the illness took a toll on her.

Bosun Eddie Lucas let Izzy knock off early to rest. She missed all the drama with Captain Lee and drunk charter guest Dolores.

Izzy spilled in a confessional that she had Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that attacks the nerves. She even recalled being paralyzed at one point and having to relearn to walk again. The deckhand feared it was happening to her again.

Did Izzy on Below Deck have COVID-19?

Even though Izzy stated on Below Deck it was not COVID-19, fans aren’t so convinced. Izzy’s symptoms included sore throat, achiness, and everything tasted awful. Those could all very well be signs she had COVID-19.

Don’t expect Izzy to give any clues as to what really prompted her to feel so sick. One Twitter user tried to get the deckhand to spill the details as Izzy’s illness played out on screen.

Izzy, however, simply stated fans would have to keep watching to see if she had COVID-19.

Bravo has used Izzy’s declining health as a teaser for the show. The description for an upcoming episode indicates Izzy must be quarantined because her condition gets worse.

All signs point to Izzy from Below Deck having COVID-19 on the show. There’s always the chance Bravo and producers are using Izzy’s illness to create a story that has fans thinking one thing but will end up playing out differently.

The second half of Below Deck Season 8 will discuss the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the charter season.

Izzy started feeling ill on March 1st. Viewers know this because it was flashed across the screen.

Eddie previously shared he was back in the United States by St. Patrick’s Day because filming was cut short. His revelation and Izzy Wouters’ illness means viewers should start to see more of the health climate onscreen very soon.

Do you think Izzy had COVID-19?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.