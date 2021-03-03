Isabel Sofia Rock of LPBW shares emotional post about healing relationship with her father

Isabel Sofia Rock of Little People Big World. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Isabel Sofia Rock, wife of Jacob Roloff, shared a lengthy, emotional post on Instagram yesterday. In the post, she shared about her strained relationship with her father and the improvements they’ve made, thanks in large part to her husband, Jacob.

She captioned the series of photos with, “My dad and I didn’t have the best relationship growing up. My parents’ marriage was coming to an end right as I came into the picture, and I remember him being kind of a workaholic when I was young.”

“There was also a lot of hurt and trauma there. When I was a teenager, I longed for and often wondered if I’d ever forgive him or heal my relationship with him.”

Isabel’s husband, Jacob Roloff, instantly bonded with her father

“To me it felt like maybe too much damage had been done, but I was hopeful and envious of those who had good relationships with their fathers. And then along came Jacob. Their bond was instant.”

“He started talking about my dad in such a positive light, rewriting the story I had written in my head about him. Jacob saw my dad as funny, and helpful, and all of the things I’d been neglecting to see about him.”

“Sometimes when someone hurts us we tend to focus on the qualities we don’t like instead of seeing them for the whole being that they are. Over the years, he’s gotten more gentle. Softer around the edges. People can change and he’s pretty solid proof of that. Every time something happens to our van Ruby, when we call, he answers.”

“He’s spent hours under that van teaching Jacob all about how to fix her when she’s down (swipe to see them side by side under her😂) His love language is acts of service. So is Jacob’s. At the end of the day, they’re more alike than I’d care to admit. And maybe that’s exactly the point.”

“It took me a long time to forgive my Papa, but I have now. When we get older and start to do the work, we realize that our parents are just doing the best they can with what they know and what they have.”

“Witnessing my partner love my dad for the good man he is has helped to heal my heart in so many special ways. Maybe all it takes sometimes is seeing a situation through somebody else’s eyes.”

Isabel is no stranger to positive, uplifting posts on Instagram. The red-headed artist/photographer often uses her social media platform to praise her husband, promote positive body image, and to share her adventures.

Sofia is an artist, photographer, and musician

Sofia’s Instagram bio link takes followers to her website, where she promotes a podcast, her poetry, yoga, mentorship calls, and photography. There is a link to her and Jacob’s shared website, Rock and Roloff, where fans can find all things creative relating to Jacob and Izzy.

Sofia and her husband, Jacob Roloff of Little People Big World fame, live out of their restored VW van they named Ruby with their two dogs. The couple often travels to beaches and mountainous locations throughout Oregon.

The duo recently visited Jacob’s dad, Matt Roloff, and took pictures with brother-in-law, Zach and nephew, Jackson. They also have joined mom/mother-in-law, Amy Roloff during her live cooking videos on Instagram.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus, with fans surmising that production has halted due to Jacob’s allegations of molestation by an executive producer for the show. No official word has been released yet regarding if or when the show will return to the air.

