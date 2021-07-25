Isabel Johnson on Love Island USA: Who is the new Casa Amor member and where can you find her on Instagram?

Isabel Johnson on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Isabel Johnson is one of five new girls showing up at Casa Amor on Love Island USA.

These new Islanders arrive on Sunday night to shake up the cast in a second villa and try to blow up the main relationships and recouple with them.

Casa Amor takes all the guys and girls and splits them apart. The guys are in one villa and the girls in the second.

Five new guys and five new girls come in and it is time to see who remains faithful and who is tempted to leave their partner.

Isabel will have as good a chance as anyone to find new love.

Who is Isabel Johnson on Love Island?

One of the new girls is Isabel Johnson.

Isabel is a 21-year-old beauty advisor from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Almost nothing is known about Johnson, as her Instagram is small and there is no word on what she does as a beauty advisor.

How can you follow Isabel Johnson on Instagram?

You can follow Isabel Johnson on Instagram at @isabelrjohnson.

Her intro was made by a friend who is running her account.

“It’s official! Isabel is looking for love in Hawaii 😍 Be sure to tune into @cbstv and get ready to VOTE✨ While Isabel is away, her best friend @rianrrobertson will be running her IG, so make sure to follow, like and comment to stay updated.”

Her Instagram page reveals it is her “personal blog.”

She had some photos of her dressed out for a night on the town.

She also had some swimsuit photos from a trip to Miami.

However, including her Love Island USA intro, there were only 19 Instagram photos, the oldest coming from 2018, so either she is not active on the platform or she wiped it before she came to the villa.

Isabel has 2,829 Instagram followers, one of the lowest numbers for any Islander. That number will surely rise once she gets to know the guys on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Who will Isabel find love with on Love Island USA?

Isabel will head into Casa Amor with two men looking for love in Korey Gandy and Jeremy Hershberg. There are also plenty of men to tempt, including Josh Goldstein, Cinco Holland, and Will Moncada.

So, who will Isabel hook up with first? Tune in this Sunday to see who Isabel ends up getting to know in Casa Amor.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.