Is this the real reason Kourtney Kardashian went blonde?

Kourtney Kardashian is changing things up.

Over the weekend, the reality star – who is known for her dark locks – debuted a new, lighter look.

The Poosh founder, 43, revealed her chic new ‘do via Instagram on Saturday, showing off a platinum blonde bob cut.

Along with the bold new color, The Kardashians star rocked a lace-up leather corset and matching leather coat to complete her punky look.

On Instagram, Kourtney’s friends and family – including Landon Barker, the 19-year-old son of her new husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker –flocked to her comments section to praise the star’s new ‘do.

But some fans speculated that there might have been a reason for Kourtney’s sudden change-up – and even that Travis himself might be behind the star’s new look.

The Kardashians fans think this may be the reason for Kourtney’s new blonde look

After the star debuted her new color, Reddit users on a forum for Kardashian-Jenner “cynics” resurfaced a recent blind item from the entertainment gossip site Crazy Days and Nights that appeared to be a reference to Kourtney.

The bulletin – which was originally posted on Sunday, March 5, just a day after Kourtney’s Instagram share – claimed an “alliterate reality star” recently changed her hair “so she would look exactly like every one of her significant other’s exes, which is how he likes all of his past and present significant others to look.”

In the Reddit forum, some saw the anonymous tip as a veiled reference to Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker’s ex-wife.

The famously blonde former Playboy model and Miss USA runner-up was married to Travis from 2004 to 2008.

The former couple share two children: son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17.

Travis also remains close with Atiana De La Hoya, Shanna’s 23-year-old daughter from her previous relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya, whom Travis has helped to raise.

Since his divorce from Shanna, the rocker has also been linked to a string of famous blondes, from Paris Hilton to pop singer, Rita Ora.

Fans accuse Travis Barker of ‘molding’ Kourtney

“The second I saw her hair I thought that she was trying to look like Shanna,” one commenter wrote.

Another noted that Travis – who is set to start a world tour with the reunited members of Blink-182 later this spring – is a “notorious cheater,” theorizing that Kourtney’s new blonde ‘do might be an attempt to “mitigate” the damage.

“I’ve always said he was bad news,” another added. “He’s moulding her into what he wants.”

But others disagreed.

As one commenter put it: “I just assumed she dyed her hair to distract from new face alterations.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.