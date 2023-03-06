Kourtney Kardashian proved she could pull off any look with her latest hair color change.

The 43-year-old beauty is known for her jet-black hair but decided to switch things up over the weekend.

Kourtney took to Instagram to debut a chic blonde bob courtesy of hair stylist Glen Coco and hair colorist Cassondra Kaeding.

Kourtney geotagged her carousel of photos in Las Vegas, Nevada, and opted not to include a caption, letting her sleek new look do the talking.

The Kardashians star was clad in a leather corset top, and a leather jacket draped over her shoulders for the smoldering set of shots. She paired the look with crocodile leather pants and a studded black belt.

Kourtney went easy on the accessories, wearing only a short silver pendant chain.

Her platinum blonde hair was parted in the center, and its length grazed her chin as she struck several fashionable poses from inside a bedroom.

Makeup artist Shelby Smith accentuated Kourtney’s beauty with a gorgeous smoky palette featuring neutral foundation and blush paired with bold eyeliner and lashes and a subdued pink shade on her lips.

Kourtney Kardashian shares the inspiration for her new hair color

In her Instagram Story, Kourtney shared the inspiration for her hair color and style. She shared a signed autograph of Drew Barrymore from her platinum blonde ’90s era and captioned it, “my hair inspo courtesy of @addisonraee.”

Kourtney shared her hair color inspiration. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney shared several more looks at her new do in her feed. In the second carousel of photos, taken in a casino in Las Vegas, Kourtney rocked a graphic tee featuring her husband, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, paired with a patent leather miniskirt, knee-high leather boots, and black sunglasses.

“Every now and then when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a bastard from Hollywood to Las Vegas … with the music at top volume and at least a pint of ether,” she captioned the post.

Kourtney and Travis were in Vegas to attend UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at T-Mobile Arena.

Kourtney founded Lemme amid her wellness journey

When Kourtney isn’t modeling her latest eye-catching look or spending time with her rockstar hubby, she can often be found promoting some of her brands.

As a natural health advocate who follows a plant-based diet, Kourtney was inspired to launch a line of vitamin and botanical supplements with her wellness brand, Lemme.

Kourtney’s gummies and tinctures promote gut health, support metabolism, and improve sleep and come in various flavors.

Kourtney launched Lemme after giving birth to her firstborn child, son Mason. After realizing the importance of what she puts into her body, Kourtney began her wellness journey.

“Over the last 5 years, I went on a mission to collaborate with doctors and scientists to create gummy vitamins and supplements that use clinically-backed ingredients and formulations that help you live your best life,” Kourtney says of her brand.

“The twist? I made them so delicious you won’t believe they’re this good for you.”

Her products start at $25 and can be purchased separately or in bundles and can be purchased at Lemme.com or on Amazon.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus. Season 1 and Season 2 can both be streamed on Hulu.