Is Kail Lowry getting her own show? Teen Mom 2 star dishes on how MTV portrays her

Kail Lowry hasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2 in months and now she’s hinted that she might be getting her own show.

Kail recently told her fans that she took some time away from social media to deal with some personal matters, but now she’s back, interacting with her fans again.

The 29-year-old mom of four took to her Instagram Stories to participate in a fan Q & A.

Is Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry getting her own show?

One of the comments Kail received from a fan told the MTV star, “You need your own show!”

“I hate how MTV portrays you! 💕” the fan added.

Kail answered with a recording and told her fans, “This is why I love when people say that they listen to my podcast and have a whole new perspective of me because I feel like it’s so much more raw and unfiltered and that’s just, like, my favorite.”

Kail recently told her fans that she hasn’t filmed any episodes of Teen Mom 2 in about three months and took a pay cut as a result.

Rumors swirled that Kail wasn’t quitting Teen Mom 2, but temporarily stopped filming when she caught wind that her ex Chris Lopez signed on to the show.

Chris recently told his fans that “someone” told him he wasn’t allowed to film with his and Kail’s sons, Lux and Creed, however. When Teen Mom 2 fans heard the news, they automatically assumed that Kail was somehow involved.

Perhaps Kail’s latest video is a precursor to her promoting her podcast even harder since she’s been missing out on a paycheck from MTV in recent months.

Kail hosts two podcasts — Baby Mamas No Drama with co-host Vee Rivera and Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley.

Kail alluded to the fact that the way Teen Mom 2 is edited isn’t always in her favor. When she records her podcast episodes, she can control the narrative.

It will be interesting to see which footage of Chris and Kail Teen Mom 2 will choose to air next season.

With ratings continuing to drop, for both Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG in recent months, perhaps Kail getting her own show is just what is needed to bring back viewership for the long-running series.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.