Is Jinger Duggar unhappy in her marriage? Counting On fans think so

Jinger Duggar looks “sad” lately. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar seems a little unhappy these days, and Counting On fans have picked up on it.

Even though she isn’t posting nearly as much as she did in the past, some of the photos she has shared sparked concern from followers.

After Evangeline Jo’s birth last November, Jinger appeared to be struggling to adjust to life with a toddler and a baby. There were rumors that the couple was looking for a nanny, but they haven’t been discussed or shown.

Counting On fans notice Jinger Duggar looks ‘sad’

Recently, Jinger Duggar shared a photo of herself with Jeremy Vuolo. They both appeared to be dressed casually while posing for the selfie.

While Jinger hasn’t talked about being sad or anything of that nature, her followers couldn’t help but notice that she doesn’t look happy.

One follower said, “You two don’t look too happy.”

The next one wrote, “Ginger [sic] looks sad! There’s no love between those two, trust me. [emoji]”

And another, “Jinger, I also see sadness in your eyes. I pray that one day you’ll all move back w/ your family”

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

The selfie didn’t appear too alarming, but followers picked up on how she looked. Jinger didn’t reply to any of the comments, though.

What have Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo been up to?

Aside from being one of the most vocal couples in the Duggar family about Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges in April, they haven’t been spending too much time on social media. They are still posting, but not the amount they were before the legal issues.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo traveled to North Carolina around Father’s Day. He spoke at an event there, and they shared photos from their time on the East Coast.

They have been spending time as a family a lot. The couple has been busy all summer long, from hiking up to the Hollywood sign with their little girls in tow to doing other family-friendly things.

Most recently, Jinger and Jeremy hosted several of her siblings in California. Jana Duggar was back to spend time with her little sister, as were Jason and James Duggar. The former shared several photos on social media, which isn’t typical for him.

What the future holds remains unknown, but Counting On fans are certain that Jinger Duggar doesn’t look happy in her marriage to Jeremy Vuolo.