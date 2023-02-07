Is Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Jenn dating this 90 Day Fiance cast member?

Jenn Potthast, the sister of 90 Day Fiance alum Elizabeth Potthast, was spotted with another cast member within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

That cast member is Natalie Mordovtseva’s Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life love interest, Josh Weinstein.

Josh used his Instagram Story to share a short selfie video where he was smiling with a drink in his free hand as Jenn made a kiss face slightly behind him with her head on his head. Josh stuck out his tongue toward the end of the video and pointed to the camera as Jenn smiled.

Josh tagged Jenn in the video, which was taken in a dark setting of what appeared to be a club or bar based on the loud music that was playing in the background. Neither Josh nor Jenn spoke in the video, which was not geotagged.

Josh and Natalie left things off pretty ambiguous at the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All, so it’s possible that Josh has room in his life to start dating someone else.

In any case, 90 Day Fiance viewers – who took to the comments of the Reddit post that reshared the Story – thought there was an ulterior motive behind the hangout and social media post.

90 Day Fiance viewers weigh in on Jenn Potthast and Josh Weinstein hangout

There were over 100 comments under the Reddit reshare, and an overwhelming narrative had to do with the possibility that Josh and Jenn were trying to get publicity and speculation going for more possible screen time.

One critic called them “clout chasers,” while another said they were “A couple of side characters desperate to stay on TV.”

Those sentiments were echoed by someone else who remarked, “Those two will do anything to stay on tv.”

Yet another 90 Day Fiance viewer slammed, “They would like the 90-Day producers to cast them together as a new couple in one of the TV shows. They both want to be seen on TV more.”

Jenn Potthast opened up about her dating life before being pictured with Josh Weinstein

In mid-January, Jenn did a rare Q&A with her followers on Instagram, where she fielded a question about why she was still single.

Jenn said that he took relationships very seriously and was “stingy” with her love.

Furthermore, Jenn stated that she thought men were intimidated by her, and she went on to say that it was going to take someone “super special” to scoop her up.

Whether or not Jenn is still single now that she has been spotted with Josh is still unclear.

