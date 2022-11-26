90 Day: The Single Life: Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh get into an argument about their relationship

Natalie and Josh got into it during the Tell All. Pic credit: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube

Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein’s discussion about the state of their relationship turns heated in Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All.

The cast of Season 3 of The Single Life includes Natalie, a Season 7 veteran from the 90 Day franchise, whose tumultuous marriage to Mike Youngquist led her to explore singlehood in Florida.

Natalie tried her hand at long-distance love with an L.A.-based modeling agency CEO named Josh. The two shared plenty of physical chemistry but didn’t see eye to eye when it came to what they wanted from a relationship.

In a preview for Part 1 of next week’s Tell All, Natalie and Josh discuss the status of their relationship, and their conversation quickly turns sour.

When host Shaun Robinson asks Josh whether he and Natalie are exclusive, he points out that she’s still legally married to Mike. Next, Shaun asks Josh if he considers Natalie his girlfriend.

Josh laughs before answering, “Um… yeah, I mean, I don’t think that we’ve had that conversation or officially asked for,” before he was interrupted by cast members on the stage.

Josh refuses to call Natalie Mordovtseva his girlfriend on 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All

Veronica Rodriguez slams Josh for not considering Natalie his girlfriend after she moved across the country to be closer to him and accuses him of darting the question. Debbie Johnson tells Josh he doesn’t want to “admit” that Natalie is his girlfriend.

Tim Malcolm is curious why, during the conversation, Natalie won’t even turn in Josh’s direction to look at him. Although Josh claims he and Natalie aren’t in a fight, others on stage wonder why he didn’t even greet or kiss Natalie.

When Josh mentions that Natalie still needs to “figure some things out,” Natalie asks him to be specific.

Natalie and Josh get into heated argument over the status of their relationship

“I will never divorce for a guy who is not gonna be there for me and I don’t give a f**k what you think of me, honestly,” Natalie fires at Josh.

For his part, Josh claims that he would never ask Natalie to get a divorce from Mike. Natalie’s comments confuse the cast, and Tania Maduro asks her whether she intends to stay married to Mike.

“It’s my personal choice why I’m staying married,” Natalie divulges.

Natalie adds that it’s “clear” that she’s not Josh’s girlfriend. As far as she’s concerned, since she’s not Josh’s girlfriend, she has no reason to divorce Mike.

“Why? For who? Who is there for me? Empty space? No, I’m not doing it,” Natalie says.

Natalie’s love life is clearly confusing for her castmates and 90 Day: The Single Life viewers. Perhaps the Tell All will provide clearer answers about whether Natalie wants to stay married to Mike or continue exploring her romance with Josh.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.