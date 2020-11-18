Is Chasen on The Bachelorette fake or is he just a threat to the other guys?

Chasen stole the second hour of The Bachelorette tonight because of his feud with Ed.

During the episode, Chasen was accused of using the same words and sayings about Tayshia Adams as he had with Clare Crawley.

Apparently, Chasen had called both Tayshia and Clare “smoke shows,” which was something that Ed couldn’t ignore.

He told Tayshia and felt that Chasen was so fake that she had to send him home.

Despite Ed’s best efforts, Chasen was given a rose.

Chasen on The Bachelorette was accused of wanting fame from the show

Ed wouldn’t let go of his dislike for Chasen. He told Tayshia that he was convinced that Chasen was only on the show for Instagram likes.

While Tayshia revealed that she did have a fear of the guys using her, she also said that she didn’t want to date someone on the show only to learn that they were completely different when they got home.

Later in the episode, Chasen and Ed were going on the same group date with other guys, where the two had a chance to fight it out.

Tayshia revealed that she didn’t find the fighting particularly charming and thought about sending them both home.

Is Chasen just a threat for the guys on The Bachelorette?

Chasen argued that he was excited about Tayshia and he was developing feelings for her.

Ed wouldn’t admit it, but he could just see Chasen as a major threat.

Tayshia has revealed that she’s on cloud nine after The Bachelorette, hinting she’s excited about the future.

However, she hasn’t confirmed who is the reason behind her happiness. We also don’t know whether or not she’s engaged.

We do know that Taysia’s ex-husband Josh is not the reason why she’s happy these days.

This past weekend, Tayshia took aim at news reports that brought her ex-husband Josh into her Bachelorette journey.

Someone had noticed that his name surfaced in a promo, saying that she doesn’t know what she’s getting herself into. However, Tayshia wasn’t happy with the way her ex-husband was being brought into the conversation about her finding love.

She went on Instagram and shared her thoughts, asking news outlets to please leave her ex-husband alone as he was trying to move on with his life as well.

She has previously revealed that she was heartbroken over her divorce and wasn’t the one who wanted to get divorced.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.