Is Captain Lee leaving Below Deck and Captain Kerry replacing him for Season 11? Here’s what we know so far

Is Captain Lee leaving Below Deck ahead of Season 11? That’s the question on Below Deck fans’ minds as the rumor mill buzzes that Below Deck Adventure star Kerry Titheradge will be taking over the OG show.

As Below Deck fans know, Captain Lee left Season 10 of the show due to health issues, with Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn coming in to temporarily replace him.

The mid-season trailer shows Captain Lee returning before the season ends.

Chief stew Fraser Olender praised the stud of the sea for how coming back and nailing it.

While Season 10 is still playing out on-screen, speculation about Below Deck Season 11 has been mounting over the past couple of days.

There’s speculation that the Below Deck franchise has plans to shake things up on the OG show, and it may be the end of an era.

Let’s take a look at what we know about Captain Kerry replacing Captain Lee.

Is Below Deck Adventure’s Captain Kerry Titheradge taking over for Captain Lee Rosbach on OG Below Deck?

The Instagram account @Below Deck Sailing Yacht was one of the first to share Captain Kerry’s in and Captain Lee’s out for Below Deck Season 11 with an article from TV Deets. According to the outlet, Captain Lee was not asked back as production wants to shake things up with a younger captain.

Hot off the heels of Below Deck Adventure, it seems Captain Kerry has become the one to fit the new dynamic.

There was also confirmation that Fraser will be back in the chief stew role as the one returning crew member. That adds even more fuel to the fire. Alissa Humber gets fired by Captain Sandy, not Fraser.

Us Weekly has also revealed that an insider close to Below Deck has admitted Captain Kerry will be at the helm for Season 11, with filming having already begun in Grenada this week, which is the usual time for Below Deck to film.

The Instagram account @bestofbravo also shared a post that claims Captain Kerry has been spotted filming the show along with other crew members.

Has Captain Lee or Captain Kerry responded to Below Deck news?

As of this writing, neither Captain Kerry nor Captain Lee has confirmed or denied the Below Deck captain switcheroo.

However, when Captain Lee had to exit Below Deck Season 10, he shut down rumors that he was looking to retire from the show. Captain Lee explained if he was asked back to do the show, he would return as he still enjoyed doing it.

There’s no question that things could have changed for Captain Lee since. After all, would Below Deck producers really not ask the OG captain to continue with the show?

Only time will tell. What we do know is that Season 11 has started filming, and hopefully more details will emerge soon.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Below Deck Adventure is currently on hiatus on Bravo.