The wait is almost over for Below Deck Season 9. Pic credit: Bravo

Is Below Deck Season 9 dropping early on Peacock? That’s the question being asked as Below Deck Med winds down and the OG yachting series gears up for another season.

Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean was the first in the franchise history to have episodes drop a week early on Peacock. At first, it appeared only the Season 6 premiere would be released on the streaming service before the Bravo premiere.

The powers that be behind Below Deck Med decided to keep that format all season long. Fans who had access to Peacock were an episode ahead of Bravo viewers, making spoilers a big deal on social media.

Captain Lee Rosbach and his crew are about to hit the airwaves this month. Below Deck fans can’t help wondering if the same Peacock early access format will be used as the premiere nears.

Is Below Deck Season 9 dropping early on Peacock?

Yes, Below Deck fans will have access to Season 9 on Peacock. However, episodes won’t drop until the day after they air on Bravo.

The show airs on Monday nights on Bravo, so Tuesdays are when the latest episodes hit Peacock. It’s good news for fans that were frustrated with the Below Deck Med viewing schedule.

While the new OG season won’t be on the streaming service ahead of schedule, fans of the franchise will need Peacock to watch one of the new spin-offs. Below Deck Down Under will only air on Peacock in late 2021 or early 2022.

There is a chance Below Deck Down Under will air on Bravo at some point. The network is adding another Below Deck spin-off, though. Below Deck Adventure will premiere on the network next year.

What can Below Deck fans expect from Season 9?

Season 9 of Below Deck will bring a first for the hit yachting show. Captain Lee won’t be at the helm for part of the season. Captain Sean Meagher takes over the reins with first-officer Eddie Lucas by his side.

Chef Rachel Hargrove and Eddie have some unresolved tensions from Season 8. The chef isn’t happy with things Eddie said about her during their first stint working together.

There will also be boatmances, crew conflict, a firing or two, over-the-top guests, and at some point, the return of Captain Lee.

It’s almost time for a new season of Below Deck, but fans will have to wait for the Bravo premiere. Peacock will not have early access to the hit-yachting show.

Below Deck Season 9 premieres on Monday, October 25 at 9/8c on Bravo.