Is Below Deck Med moving from Bravo to Peacock for Season 7?

Below Deck Mediterranean may have soon have a new home. Pic credit: Bravo

Is Below Deck Mediterranean moving from Bravo to Peacock for Season 7? That’s the question Below Deck Med fans are asking as Season 6 winds down, ending a rather unusual rollout for the episodes each week.

For the first time ever, those with Peacock access got to watch episodes of Below Deck Med Season 6 a week ahead of Bravo viewers. The process became frustrating for some fans as spoilers were continuously leaked on social media.

Next week the Below Deck Mediterranean reunion show will send off the season. Then the show is on hiatus until Season 7.

So, where exactly will Season 7 land? Let’s take a look.

Why did Below Deck Med Season 6 episodes drop early on Peacock?

The powers behind the hit yachting show did not explain the method to the madness of having Season 6 episodes air early on Peacock.

There is speculation the reason had to do with Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White returning. Below Deck Med fans were outraged over their actions during Season 5, especially what they did to Hannah Ferrier.

When news broke, the bosun and captain were coming back, many viewers insisted they would boycott the season. 51 Minds, the production company behind the yachting show, and Bravo might have used Peacock to generate a positive buzz for the show.

Another reason is that the Below Deck Mediterranean is moving from Bravo to Peacock as the hit Below Deck franchise expands. Airing new episodes of Season 6 early may have been a way to test the waters for the show on the streaming service.

Is Below Deck Mediterranean moving from Bravo to Peacock for season 7?

Two new spin-offs are set to join the Below Deck family next year. Below Deck Down Under will air exclusively on Peacock, while Below Deck Adventure will be on Bravo.

Mondays are all about Below Deck on Bravo with new episodes of either the OG, Below Deck Med, or Below Deck Sailing Yacht airing throughout the year. When Below Deck Adventure joins the line-up, Bravo will have to air one of the spin-offs on another night, throwing off the hit Monday night formula.

Unless one of the current Below Deck shows moves to Peacock for the next season. Bravo would have three of the yachting shows, while Peacock would have two of them.

There’s no way Bravo is letting Below Deck go to the streaming service. Since Below Deck Sailing Yacht is still finding its footing, that leaves Below Deck Mediterranean to make the move.

Only time will tell where Below Deck Med Season 7 will land, but the good news is that there will be another season. Filming for the upcoming seasons wrapped last month, and some familiar faces were part of the crew.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.