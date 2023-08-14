Is Audrey Roloff pregnant? LPBW alum responds to fans after bikini pic sparks baby bump rumors

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff set the record straight after some of her followers suspected she was sporting a baby bump.

Anyone who follows Audrey on social media knows that she is an open book when it comes to sharing her personal life.

With 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Audrey’s Story uploads reach a broad audience, so naturally, she receives plenty of feedback, both good and bad.

Over the weekend, the 32-year-old TLC alum uploaded some photos of herself and her kids following a 10k she ran alongside her husband, Jeremy Roloff.

Audrey was enjoying some outdoor time with her daughter, Ember, her son, Radley, and their family pet, Pine the cat, as she posed in a bikini next to a tractor.

Audrey sported a blue-and-white bikini and black boots in the photo, which she captioned, “Good summary of our life.”

Audrey’s first bikini photo sparked pregnancy rumors. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Apparently, the angle of Audrey’s photo sparked rumors that she is expecting her fourth child with Jeremy. In the next slide in her Stories, Audrey shared a similar photo along with screenshots of some DMs from her followers and addressed the gossip.

Little People, Big World viewers suspect Audrey Roloff is pregnant

One of Audrey’s IG followers asked her, “Are you expecting again!!?” and another wrote, “Are you pregnant again??”

Audrey responded to the curious followers who were convinced Audrey was sporting a baby bump, calling them out for making such assumptions.

“Really guys? Don’t we know not to ask this question,” Audrey began. “But no I’m not. Guess i should have chosen this pic/angle instead but Rad looked cuter in the other one.”

Audrey clarified that she’s not expecting her fourth child after her Instagram followers thought they spotted a baby bump. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Audrey wants to expand her family, just not yet

Expanding her family with Jeremy is something that Audrey has discussed with her Instagram followers before.

Last year, during a family trip to Hawaii, Audrey’s followers suspected that she was pregnant once again when she noted that she had been to Maui while pregnant with all three of her kids, Ember, 5, Bode, 3, and Radley, 1.

However, Audrey cleared the air and told her IG followers, “We would love to have more babies, just not yet.”

Then, last fall, the topic of having more kids came up once again during an Instagram Story Q&A. When asked how many kids she and Jeremy would like to have, Audrey answered, “We’ve never put a number on it but we don’t feel like we’re done.”

Now that Audrey has addressed the rumors on multiple occasions, it’s safe to say that if and when she’s pregnant again, she’ll announce it on her own terms. So in the meantime, Audrey has made it crystal clear that her followers can stop all of the pregnancy speculation.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.