Ariana Madix continues to be one busy woman with new gigs popping up all the time since Scandoval blew up her life.

The Vanderpump Rules starlet has been reaping the rewards, including a stint on Dancing With the Stars.

This week, Ariana wraps up her run as Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical Roxie.

However, she has already landed her next job, replacing Sarah Hyland as the host of Love Island USA.

Ariana’s new job has some Vanderpump Rules fans wondering if she will be exiting the hit Bravo show.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is Ariana Madix leaving Vanderpump Rules amid Love Island USA hosting gig?

There is a good chance that Ariana could be saying goodbye to Vanderpump Rules after Season 11. Love Island USA and Vanderpump Rules both film in the summertime.

Last year, Love Island USA was filmed in Fiji, which would make filming Vanderpump Rules in Los Angeles at the same time challenging. If Peacock decided to film in California, this would make double filming for Ariana easier.

Another option might be that Ariana just won’t be in all of Vanderpump Rules Season 12.

Love Island USA is shot in real-time and only lasts about 35 to 45 days. Since Vanderpump Rules tends to film for three months, it’s feasible she could film both.

While Ariana may not have to leave Vanderpump Rules because of Love Island USA, there are some other reasons she may not want to return to the Bravo show.

Here’s why Ariana Madix might quit Vanderpump Rules

First and foremost, it has to do with Ariana simply being a very in-demand person right now and wanting to utilize that while it lasts. The second reason has to do with her boyfriend, Daniel Wai.

Although Daniel will appear in Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Ariana admitted during an interview with Us Weekly that he likely won’t film the show again.

Daniel lives in New York City, so that may not be that big of a deal to her, but long distances could also come into play.

Finally, there seems to have been another shift in the friend group again especially with Lala Kent and Ariana. The rumor mill is buzzing about a fight that ended their friendship during the Season 11 reunion show.

Ariana has also had some issues with Scheana Shay this season, and that allegedly exploded at the reunion, too.

So, what does all of this mean? It means that Vanderpump Rules fans shouldn’t be surprised if Ariana Madix leaves the show or reduces her role for Season 12.

Do you want Ariana to leave or stay on Vanderpump Rules for the next season?

Vandeprump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Love Island USA Season 6 premieres on Peacock in summer 2024.