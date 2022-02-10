Hunter Haag reacts to Marlena Wesh exposing her irritable bowel syndrome

Marlena Wesh roasted Hunter Haag’s IBS. Pic credit: ABC

No one was safe during the recent roast on The Bachelor Season 26 as the ladies unleashed major disses against one another, Clayton, and of course, the season’s villain Shanae Ankney.

Olympian Marlena Wesh particularly rose to the occasion when it came to roasting Clayton and the ladies and one of her roasts targeted Hunter Haag’s intestinal disorder.

After the episode aired, Hunter revealed her reaction to Marlena exposing her irritable bowel syndrome.

Hunter Haag dishes on her reaction to Marlena’s roast

On the latest episode of The Bachelor, the ladies were expected to come up with comedically blunt roasts of one another, and Marlena dissed Hunter’s IBS. This common intestinal disorder causes gas, diarrhea, constipation, and stomach discomfort.

During Marlena’s roast, she got on the mic and compared Hunter’s personality to her IBS, saying both are “s**t.”

Hunter took to Twitter to react to Marlena’s roast and reveal whether or not she found the roast funny or perhaps too personal.

Hunter’s first tweet read in all-caps, “NOT MARLENA EXPOSING MY IBS. I am DED.”

Hunter went onto clarify how she felt about the roast, writing, “Also, let me [be] clear. I loved it, it was HILARIOUS.”

Shanae Ankney gets roasted by several women from her season

Fortunately, it seems there’s no bad blood between Hunter and Marlena. However, the same can’t be said for villain Shanae Ankney.

Plenty of women fired shots at Shanae during the group date, despite Shanae not even being present at the roast.

Shanae clearly has made many enemies in the house after continually stirring the pot, and Marlena, Hunter, and Serene were all shown firing shots at Shanae during their roast performances.

Marlena compared Shanae to a herpes outbreak, Hunter compared Shanae to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, and Serene suggested that Shanae was putting on an academy award-winning performance with her fake tears.

While Clayton was seen laughing at all the roasts, it remains to be seen if he will take the women’s words to heart and finally accept Shanae’s true colors.

On the next episode of The Bachelor, Clayton will decide whether to keep Shanae or Genevieve in what looks to be a very dramatic two-on-one.

Bachelor Nation is eager to see Clayton send Shanae home once and for all. Still, with Clayton’s track record of questionable decision-making, he may yet again fall for Shanae’s deceptive narrative.

Tune in next week to see how it all plays out for Clayton and Shanae.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.