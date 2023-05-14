How much do Housewives get paid? Bethenny Frankel breaks it down

The Real Housewives franchises span far and wide.

Bravo hit a goldmine with The Real Housewives of Orange County, and they replicated it several times over.

There has been speculation about how much Housewives make, and while it is a widely known fact that most aren’t on the same salary, former The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel shared a little insight into things.

While putting herself together and trying on some blush, the raven-haired beauty talked about how much Housewives get paid and even name-dropped.

It isn’t as cut and dry as viewers may think, except for the first season — maybe.

So, what did Bethenny say the Housewives make?

Bethenny Frankel talks about Real Housewives money

In the beginning, Bethenny Frankel clarified that she would not divulge what she made while doing The Real Housewives of New York.

She discussed that Bravo was a partner, and she never discusses business with partners, and she never will. However, she did confirm that when she launched RHONY with the other ladies, everyone was paid a lump sum for the season.

Bethenny likened it to getting a “bulk fee” for all episodes.

When Seasons 2 and 3 came along, Bethenny negotiated the contract. It already came with a raise, but she and other Housewives (insert Jill Zarin) banded together and asked for more.

Now, there are deals per episode (which is likely where the “friend of” role comes in), deals for a specific number of episodes, and some deals for the entire season (which doesn’t cap you at a certain number of episodes).

The RHONY star seems to think that most Housewives talk about their salaries, but she is not included in that group. She will never tell anyone what she made but did say that the range is $25,000 for the first season to seven figures, adding more for “some people.” We caught that one, Bethenny!

Other Housewives stipulations

There are several other tactics the Housewives can use to try and increase their pay.

A returning Housewife has major leverage. Someone like Heather Dubrow or Tamra Judge, who returned to The Real Housewives of Orange County, or even Bethenny Frankel’s return to The Real Housewives of New York, likely earned them a decent amount of money.

Also, coming in as a well-known name could help. Soap stars Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson joined The Real Housewives of Beverly. And in later seasons, Denise Richards and Garcelle Beauvais claimed diamonds.

It’s all about what you can offer Bravo and how much you are willing to negotiate to get what you want. When a new franchise launches, it seems the cast is locked in with a set amount until Season 2 or 3, when the network can gauge what they can offer and how the viewers respond.

The Real Housewives of New York returns in July on Bravo.