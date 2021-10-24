How did Mr. Cupcake die from Alaskan Bush People?

Mr. Cupcake on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People fans got a distressing message last week when Rain Brown, the youngest Brown sibling, announced the death of Mr. Cupcake.

Mr. Cupcake was the Brown family dog.

The message came on social media and here is what we know.

How did Mr. Cupcake die on Alaskan Bush People?

Rain Brown posted the sad news on Instagram.

“Rest In Peace my brother, from the first day to the last day you were everything I wished for and more, it brings me peace to know you are with da now, keeping him safe,” Rain wrote.

“Love you forever cupie.”

She then shared some photos of her and Cupcake together.

Mr. Cupcake was a Belgian Tervuren. He even had his own page on DIscovery’s Alaskan Bush People site as a character with a bio.

According to the bio, Mr. Cupcake is “a spirited young pup who is eager for adventure and always looking for his next chew toy. Mr. Cupcake is a Belgian Tervuren, a sheepdog known for being intelligent, protective, and family-oriented.”

“All of the Brown kids were excited about this newest member of the family, especially Bird and Rain.”

That makes this even more distressing for Rain, as the youngest member of the family.

Rain believes Mr. Cupcake is now with her dad Billy

This has been a tough year for the Brown family.

Mr. Cupcake’s death is sad, but it followed the death of their father, Billy Brown.

Rain took her father’s death hard when he passed away earlier this year. Rain wrote a tribute to Billy just days before this season began.

“A huge thank you to our lovely fans who have awaited this new season, although it’s nothing like we would have hoped, I do think it’s very beautiful,” Rain wrote. “This new season is dedicated to our da, and the wonderful inspiration he was.”

“In this new season we face the struggles of carrying on with him in our hearts instead of by our side and work harder than ever to fulfill his family dream.”

Billy Brown died at the age of 68 in February.

Brown died following a seizure, with his son Bear initially reporting the news.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure,” Bear wrote. “He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad, and husband and he will be dearly missed.”

Alaskan Bush People airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Discovery.