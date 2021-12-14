How did Below Deck Med star Captain Mark Howard die? New details regarding his death revealed

The Below Deck family was shocked to learn Captain Mark passed suddenly in October. Pic credit: Bravo

How did Below Deck Mediterranean alum Captain Mark Howard die? New details regarding his death have been revealed to help answer that question.

The Below Deck family was dealt a jaw-dropping blow less than two months ago when Captain Mark suddenly passed away. Hannah Ferrier, Tiffany Copeland, Captain Sandy Yawn, and more flooded social media with an outpour of love for Captain Mark following news of his death.

Below Deck Med launched with Captain Mark at the helm for Season 1. As fans of the Below Deck spin-off know, Captain Sandy took over for Season 2 of the yachting show.

While Captain Mark has been away from the show for years, he was never forgotten by the Below Deck Mediterranean fans or his colleagues.

How did Below Deck Med star Captain Mark Howard die?

At the end of October, Susan Howard, Captain Mark’s wife, came home to discover he was dead. The circumstances surrounding his death garnered an investigation.

Nearly two months later, a cause of death for the beloved captain has been revealed. According to a medical examiner’s report obtained by E! News, Captain Mark’s cause of death is listed as “hypertensive cardiovascular disease,” which is a “heart disease caused by high blood pressure.

The report also had chronic alcoholism listed as a contributory cause of the captain’s death. Captain Mark’s death was ruled as natural.

At the time of Captain Mark’s sudden demise, there was a lot of speculation surrounding what really happened. The captain’s good friend, Norma Trease, set the records straight in an interview on Gangplank Report podcast hosted by Below Deck alum Adrienne Gang and blogger Jen Bennington.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Norma blasted certain media outlets, like TMZ, for setting a very insensitive tone surrounding Captain Mark’s death. She made it clear his passing was nothing other than a “tragic accident.”

What happened to Captain Mark after Below Deck Mediterranean?

After Captain Mark ended his stint on Below Deck Mediterranean, he chose to live his life out of the spotlight. He lived in Florida with Susan, where he continued to work in the yachting world.

The captain also had a love of flying and obtained his pilot’s license. Captain Mark loved to fly helicopters and took advantage of every opportunity to do so.

Captain Mark Howard from Below Deck Mediterranean died of heart disease. The official cause of death comes nearly two months after he suddenly passed away in his home.

RIP Captain Mark!

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.