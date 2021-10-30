Below Deck Med alum Captain Mark Howard dead at 65 – Here’s everything we know so far

Captain Mark’s sudden death has left friends and family shocked. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Captain Mark Howard is dead at age 65. The circumstances surrounding the captain’s sudden death have sparked an investigation as his family deals with the devastating loss.

Captain Mark helped launch Below Deck Med, the first spin-off in the Below Deck family. The captain appeared on Season 1 of the yachting show. Much to Below Deck Mediterranean fans’ surprise, Captain Mark was replaced with Captain Sandy Yawn for Season 2.

Since his brief stint on Below Deck Med, Captain Mark has continued to work in yachting, living in Florida with his wife, Susan Howard. Along with over 35 years in the yachting world, Captain Mark also had his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying helicopters whenever he had the chance.

How did Below Deck Med’s Captain Mark Howard die?

TMZ was first to break the news Captain Mark had died at the age of 65 at his home in Florida. Details surrounding his death are vague.

According to a police report obtained by the website, Captain Mark’s wife Susan was out of town from October 22-27. When Susan returned home, she found her husband dead. Captain Mark was lying against a shelf with fallen boxes around and on top of him.

The captain’s death has garnered an investigation due to “blood droplets on the floor that appeared suspicious in nature.” TMZ also reported there was blood coming from the right side of his face.

Susan told police the last time she spoke with her husband was on October 22 via text message. Based on the evidence and Susan’s timeline, the police sadly believe that Captain Mark was dead for a few days when his wife discovered his body.

As of now, the investigation is ongoing, and a cause of death has not been revealed.

Captain Mark kept in touch with fellow Below Deck Med Season 1 cast members

Although Captain Mark spent his post Below Deck Mediterranean years out of the spotlight and barely had a presence on social media, he did keep in touch with some of his Season 1 cast members.

Bryan Kattenburg remained one of the captain’s close friends. Tiffany Copeland, Bobby Giancola, and Hannah Ferrier also kept in touch with Captain Mark over the years.

Captain Mark Howard has died at the age of 65. The Below Deck Med alum was only on the show for one season, but he certainly made an impact during his stint.

It’s a sad day for the Howard family and the Below Deck family with the loss of the beloved Captain Mark.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.