How believable were Darcey Silva’s friends Debbie and Reina with their third-party gossip?

The third-party gossip Darcey’s friends told her was very suspicious. Pic credit: TLC

On the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, the two best friends of the Silva twins, Debbie and Reina, first told Stacey a rumor they heard from a third party who talked to Georgi at a group gathering. They claimed this whistle-blower told them Georgi called all of them American trash.

Later, Reina went over to Darcey’s house and Facetimed Debbie, who told Darcey the news that someone told her that Georgi called all them “American trash.”

Where things started to become very suspicious with the gossip was when Debbie said that she forgot to mention the second part of the far-fetched gossip she heard. Debbie said that this third party also told her that Georgi told them he would leave Darcey as soon as the money ran out.

How much of that was believable though? Debbie somehow totally forgot to mention the juiciest part of the gossip to Darcey, Stacey, and Reina. She also wouldn’t name her source and both Debbie and Reina have been featured on the show in the capacity to escalate already delicate situations.

How much of the gossip from Darcey and Stacey Silva’s friends Debbie and Reina was true?

The credibility of the gossip from Debbie and Reina has to be called into question because of the gravity of what it means if it is true.

While Georgi has not had a chance to address the rumors that Darcey and Stacey’s friends are spreading, the validity of the rumors should be looked at.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The fact that Debbie forgot to tell Reina about the second part of the third-party gossip she heard where Georgi said he was using Darcey for money appeared to have been made up on the spot to make the gossip pack even more of a punch.

Also, viewers have to question the likelihood that Georgi would be running his mouth to a stranger at a party about his negative feelings and intentions about Darcey and her friends and family.

Was the gossip given by Debbie and Reina credible? Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev’s engagement is off indefinitely

Darcey gave Georgi back his engagement ring and left him in DC with the comment that he can make his way to Connecticut on his own when he is ready to prove his love for Darcey.

Georgi doesn’t understand what more he can do to show Darcey how much he cares and Darcey thinks that he lacks the emotional intelligence to be there for her the way she wants.

Viewers will have to keep watching this turbulent season to find out if Darcey and Georgi make it.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC